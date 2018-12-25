Junior high basketball

It was a good start to the fifth-and-sixth-grade basketball tournament circuit for Livingston County for the two Pontiac public grade school teams as the two clubs battled for the championship Saturday.

Pontiac 6th won the tourney with a 47-9 win over Pontiac 5th. The former Apaches held the former Comanches to just one point in each of the final two periods while putting up 21 in the second half.

Camden Fenton scored 9 points to lead the sixth graders. Cade Tolbert added 8 points and Riley Johnson scored 7. Trenton Blackwell threw in 5 points with Ryson Eilts, Trevor McCoy and Tommy Oestmann each scoring 4 points. Harsh Patel, Kody Persico and Gabe Thoman each had 2 points.

Traer Bauman led the fifth graders with 5 points. Anderson Horning added 3 and Logan McCabe scored 1.

The sixth grade Warriors overwhelmed Cornell 49-27 in the semifinal round. PJHS got out to a 15-2 lead in the first quarter and was up 26-9 at the half before taking a 40-18 lead into the final frame.

Johnson poured in 25 points for Pontiac. McCoy and Levi Rients each had 4 points with Eilts scoring 3 and Thoman, Persico, Oestmann, Blackwell, Hector Garcia and Dawson Matic each scored 2 points. Patel threw in 1 marker.

Pontiac 5th got into the final with a 35-32 win over St. Mary's 6th in the other semifinal. The Warriors rallied in the fourth quarter after SMS led 18-14 at the break and 25-21 after three periods. Pontiac outscored the Saints 14-7 in the fourth for the win.

Traer Bauman connected for 13 points and Liam Reilly scored 10 for Pontiac. Anderson Horning chipped in 9 points with Brandon Wink scoring 2 and Owen Stroh adding 1 point.