This weekend marks the end of the 2018 National Football League regular season, but the road to the 2019 Super Bowl in Atlanta is just beginning. Although the playoffs don’t begin until Jan. 5, the final week of the regular season will feature plenty of drama, as four teams in the AFC will be vying for two playoff spots, and two teams in the NFC will be battling for one playoff spot. To help you get up to speed on the latest playoff scenarios and who will play who for the right to hoist the Lombardi trophy, here are a few podcasts about the NFL to listen to.

Around the NFL

Gregg Rosenthal, Dan Hanzus, Marc Sessler and Chris Wesseling give fans the latest previews and predictions of every upcoming game. Along with what’s coming, the Around the NFL podcast also features weekly recaps, news, updates of your favorite players and the hottest debates going on in the league. Recent episodes include: "2018 Week 16 Recap," "Nothing Seems Certain … but we’re still certain about THIS" and "Closer Look at Playoff Picture & PFW President Bob Glauber."

Find it: https://apple.co/2ShMeZu

Pro Football Talk Live

Longtime sportswriter and commentator Mike Florio discusses the biggest and latest news going on in the NFL. Florio brings listeners in-depth knowledge from league executives, coaches and the journalists who cover the NFL. Going deeper than previews and predictions, Florio tackles specific questions and provides analysis of how the games will affect your favorite team. Recent episodes include: "PFT Live hits a milestone, the AFC is a complete mess," "Best of PFT: Mike Tirico Interview and Week 16" and "Florio’s best bets for week 16."

Find it: https://apple.co/2xdR1TX

Ross Tucker Football Podcast

As a former offensive lineman for the Washington Redskins, Dallas Cowboys, Buffalo Bills, New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns, Ross Tucker gives fans a unique perspective of what’s happening on the field of each game. Along with his takes on every game, Tucker also interviews NFL writers, players and coaches. Recent episodes include: "Week 16 Takeaways," "Greg Cosell" and "Andrew Brandt."

Find it: http://www.rosstucker.com/podcasts/ross-tucker-football-podcast/

Pardon My Take

The Pardon My Take podcast takes a lighter look at the NFL as Big Cat and PFT Commentator gives listeners plenty of laughs along with the latest news in the league. Each episode features daily topics, guests and in-depth analysis of every game. Recent episodes include: "Ricky Williams + NFL Week 16 Recap," "UFC Legend George St. Pierre, NFL Week 16 Preview, And Otter Talk" and "Rachel Nichols + We Question Science."

Find it: https://apple.co/1UglTZJ