Rev. Janeen Tronc's Pastoral Perspective

We’ve just heard the best story ever told in the Bible. It’s the most important story for our salvation.

God came down to earth in the form of a baby to die for our sins which we didn’t deserve — but because of GRACE — when we ask HIM to forgive — he forgives and we become right with him. (And there is no sin too big that God can't forgive that would keep you out of heaven!) All we have to do is ask Him and he forgives us.

When we accept Jesus in our hearts this brings us lasting joy, peace and celebration. If we reject him — there is no peace!! Happiness is different from joy because happiness depends on our circumstances.

But joy is God’s joy implanted into us. God could of left us on our own — but he’s right here among us and never leaves us!

You couldn’t keep the kids away from Jesus — kids are like magnets to joyful people!! Jesus’ life was joy-filled while he was on earth.

A student who will be studying missions and business came back from Africa and said, “Their worship is so fun, they’re dancing to the beat and swaying to the music. (She said, “It's OK to have fun in church.”)

Yesterday I lost my car key fob! I had searched my purse and lost my joy! It was upsetting and I went back through the store tracing my steps — but I was looking for joy in all the wrong places.

David, before he became king, was running for his life from a jealous King Saul who wanted to kill him — for 15 long years!

At first he was trying to survive on his own darting from cave to cave. When on the run, he was fearful and in a bind so he told a lie and that led to another lie for a coverup.

But then he had a wake-up call, or heart change. He thought back to his younger days, when he was confident because he was trusting God in his battle against Goliath. He absolutely knew God would bring the victory even without a sword but instead he took his sling and some stones!

In 1 Samuel he said, “The Lord who rescued me from the paw of the lion and the paw of the bear will rescue me from the hand of this Philistine.” David refused to trust in his own strength. David learned to consult the Lord first! Who do you consult first? Is it your spouse or friends or do you run to God first!

In the coming New Year I pray we will run to God first asking Him for wisdom in all our decision making!

And take a friend to bible study — with the New Year people are looking for resolutions to make and keep! We need to know the Bible in our head and hearts so when big decisions come our way, it will be second nature to use God’s wisdom.

How will you live out your salvation in the coming year by not taking one minute for granted! One gal who works on campus with a Christian group said it upsets her that kids who’ve never went to church have got church so wrong.

They think it’s just a bunch of rules that they don’t want — and time they don’t have. But she tells them, no, they’ve got it all wrong — its just a RELATIONSHIP with Christ. They say, “No — it can’t be that simple! And she tells them, “Yes, it’s that simple!”

Live in gratitude for your salvation, your family, husband and kids — really show them you love them! Make time for them!

In the New Year, try to simplify your lives. And on the way, throw in some exercise until you have “huffy” breath. The Bible says we are the temple of God — so take care of your body. Eat healthy! Prioritize so there will be no more confusion. Put God first, then family and friends. Go to God — like Mary, Jesus and David did, and tell Him — you want His will — not yours — for your life.

Because of baby Jesus bringing you salvation, you can live each day on your way to heaven-in celebration and peace—because you have Jesus’ joy down in your heart! Amen!