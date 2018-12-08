Research poster sessions were held at Spoon River College in both Canton and Macomb, with a total of 124 posters on display representing classes in anatomy and physiology, biology, chemistry, film, microbiology and zoology.

“We started doing the poster sessions in 2014 as a way for students to gain experience in researching and presenting, and to give students the opportunity to delve deeper into class topics they may be personally interested in learning more about,” said Amy Rutledge, biology teacher, who worked with chemistry teacher Bridget Loftus to establish the practice.

Best in Show awards went to Taryn Welker for “Do You See What I See” (Zoology) that tested which colors would distract a dog the fastest, and to Zoe Melton for “Do You Know What I Know” (Microbiology), in which she documented how she identified four unknown bacteria samples. They each received two $25 gift certificates to the SRC Bookstore.

Honorable mentions were awarded to Maycee Potts and Krysten Powell for “Parkinson’s Disease (A&P), Sarah Fulton for “Soil Impact on Plant Growth (Biology/Chemistry), Diane Hammond and Seth Hammond for “Suspense Mystery Movies” (Film), Jessica Jansen for “Black Death: To Flea or Not to Flea” (Microbiology) and to McKenzie Dunaway for “Appetite Suppressant Lollipops” (Chemistry). These students each received $25 gift certificates to the SRC Bookstore.

Spoon River College employees serving as judges were Laura Bandy, Jill Olson, Brett Stoller, Beth VanTine, Andrea White and Missy Wilkinson.