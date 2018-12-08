NORMAL-Nineteen members of the YMCA Tumbling Tornados recently competed in Normal.

NORMAL-Nineteen members of the YMCA Tumbling Tornados recently competed in Normal. The athletes competed against power tumblers from other gyms based on age and skill level in three different events, which included tumbling (floor), double-mini, and trampoline. Overall, the team received six first place trophies, nine second place, and 11 third place awards.

The Tornados will host their annual Christmas Classic competitive meet at the Canton YMCA today and Sunday (Dec. 8 and 9).

Normal meet results:

TUMBLING (FLOOR)

Sub-Beginner:

Second place: Kenzie MacVean

Third place: Piper Teresi

Fourth place: Ainsley Porter

Beginner

First place: Cadence Larkin

Tenth place: Penny Black

Sub-Novice

Third place: Kaelyn MacVean

Sixth place: Makayla Teresi

Seventh place: Olivia Duncan

Intermediate

Fifth place: Mollie Cornell, Claire Hanlin

Sub-Advanced

Sixth place: Hannah Uryasz

Advanced

Second place: Kirsten Shawgo

DOUBLE-MINI

Beginner

Second place: Kenzie MacVean

Third place: Cassidy Carr, Ainsley Porter

Fifth place: Piper Teresi

Sixth place: Penny Black

Seventh place: Kaylynn Carr, Eva Knollman

Novice

First place: Claire Hanlin

Second place: Mollie Cornell, Kaelyn MacVean, Makayla Teresi

Third place: Olivia Duncan, John Young

Fourth place: Alina Mowen

Seventh place: Cadence Larkin

Intermediate

First place: Caden Mowen

Fourth place: Hannah Uryasz

Advanced

Second place: Avery Mowen

Third place: Kirsten Shawgo

TRAMPOLINE

Beginner

First place: Kaylynn Carr

Third place: Ainsley Porter

Fourth place: Eva Knollman

Fifth place: Kenzie MacVean

Sixth place: Penny Black

Eighth place: Piper Teresi

Novice

First place: John Young

Third place: Makayla Teresi, Kaelyn MacVean

Fourth place: Cassidy Carr

Seventh place: Cadence Larkin

Eighth place: Olivia Duncan

Intermediate

Second place: Mollie Cornell

Third place: Caden Mowen

Fourth place: Claire Hanlin

Fifth place: Alina Mowen, Hannah Uryasz

Advanced

First place: Avery Mowen

Second place: Kirsten Shawn