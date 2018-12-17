This is probably going to come as a surprise to some, but I tend to be a worrier; a bit of an

over thinker.

This is probably going to come as a surprise to some, but I tend to be a worrier; a bit of an

over thinker.



I fret. I’m a fretter.



I’ve come to accept it.



When people ask, “Why do you worry so much?”



I shrug my shoulders, “I just do.”



One of my friends is doing the Elf on the Shelf for her young daughter. Sunday morning he ended up in a Mason jar inside of their aquarium.



My first thought was, gah! I’m so claustrophobic looking at the pic freaked me out, but that’s another, entirely separate issue I have.



My second thought was, how is she going to explain this to her daughter?



There is no way he could have put himself in the jar and then shut the lid.



Even if he was able to do that, how would he have made it in the aquarium?



My issues are many.



I realize this.



Imagine when I get an email from my publisher every few months asking if I have time to visit.



Now, these visits are typical. He visits all of the West Central Illinois publications for which he is publisher, but each and every time I get a nagging feeling this particular visit will be the one I get my walking papers.



Have I ever been given any indication that would be the case?



No.



Has he ever said he was anything but pleased with my work as editor?



No.



So, why do I fret like a madwoman in the days leading up to his visit.



Because I wouldn’t be me if I didn’t.



Don’t get me wrong. I like my publisher. I like him a lot. He’s great to work for. He’s got a background in journalism; been in the same position I’m in, was a beat reporter prior, like myself, so he knows what it’s like to work his way up. He knows what it’s like to struggle to write a piece or not be able to get a story done as quickly as some would like because sources don’t get back to you right away.



Having a publisher with a background in journalism is beyond helpful!



For those who thought all publishers have a background in journalism, nope. And, let me tell you, those folks are very difficult to work with or for.



Cool is an overused adjective, but Tom is cool.



Last Monday I brought in, what’s supposed to be, an inflatable pitching aid. It’s for kids, looks like a catcher, but has a hole in the center where the ball goes, however he’s propped up between Shelby’s desk and mine. We’re using him as a punching bag.



Tom made note of it Thursday and I told him it was better than us being in police news.



He smiled and I said, “You don’t want us in police news, do you?”



“Well, if it’s a slow news day…”



Mental note made.



On this day I was actually looking forward to our visit. I had several topics of which I needed to discuss with him.



To me, editor is basically a title given to someone who is willing to put up with complaints and whatever else others don’t necessarily want to.



I’ve never considered myself a boss or above others in my newsroom.



However, I wanted some direction; not for my newsroom (because they are fantastical), rather for myself.



Basically, who else gets to boss me around aside from Tom?



Have to say it was extremely satisfying to be reassured as editor my newsroom is my newsroom.



No one gets to give my newsroom direction or grief with the exception of me (or Tom and, for the record, I’ll be glad to give direction, grief is not necessary).



After giving Tom around a million or so what-if scenarios he assured me the bottom line is when it comes to anything to do with the newsroom, any newsroom, not just ours, the editor is the chief.



I’m fortunate to have landed a newsroom that is fantastic. My inquiries into this particular matter had absolutely nothing to do with my actual newsroom. In fact, they wanted clarity, too.



We are fortunate we have a publisher who is supportive. He doesn’t scream and yell at us and when he stops by he is sure to tell me I am a good editor and am doing a good job. He says he never worries about us because we’re doing what we’re supposed to be doing.



I always praise my newsroom and make darn sure Tom knows just how important THEY are. Without them, I would be lost, not just professionally. Over the last few years we have become very tight.



A few days ago I mentioned we work hard and have fun. If you happen to stop by and hear us laughing, I assure you, we’re still working. A few probably equate laughter with being unproductive.



My late, beloved second grade teacher, Mrs. Davis, use to tell us, whenever we attempted to tattle on a classmate, “Why are you worried about what they’re doing? Worry about yourself.”



It was true then and it’s true now.



Wouldn’t you rather laugh at work than be miserable?



I shared with Tom some of the things Larry and I have talked about doing in the upcoming new year. He seemed pleased.



We’re excited!



Upon Tom’s departure, Larry asked, “Do you feel better now?”



He knew the answer and he knew it wouldn’t be long until I started worrying about something else and he was right.



I’m still wondering how that elf got the lid on the Mason jar by himself AND ended up in the aquarium.