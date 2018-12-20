MACOMB — There will be two contested offices in the Macomb city election on April 2.

Tammie Leigh Brown-Edwards will challenge Alderman At-Large Donald Wynn and Gregg Huston will oppose Third Ward Alderman Annette Carper.

The city filing deadline was Monday, and City Clerk Melanie Falk released the results on Tuesday morning. Mayor Mike Inman, City Clerk Falk, and Treasurer Ronald Ward had no opponents file to run for those offices. Incumbents Mike Wayland in the First Ward and Dr. Tom Koch in the Fourth Ward also received no opposition during the filing period.