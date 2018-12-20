Santa and Mrs. Claus make a surprise visit to V.F.W. Post 1921

MACOMB – Santa and Mrs. Claus made a surprise visit to children during a Family Christmas Party hosted by members of the Auxiliary to V.F.W. Post 1921 Sunday evening.

The Family Christmas Party this year featured a banquet dinner with turkey, dressing, potatoes, numerous side dishes. Parents who brought their children were encouraged to bring a gift-wrapped present for them which would be opened when Santa and Mrs. Claus arrived later that evening.

Santa Claus stepped through the front door to the banquet hall hearty laugh and a smile and greeted about two dozen children, who flocked to a Christmas tree where Mrs. Claus sat waiting.

Auxiliary President Debbie John said the V.F.W. Post 1921 Christmas Party for members and guests is held each year. “Everybody you see here are members and their grandchildren, or children that are participating in it. It is just something the auxiliary and the post do every year as a kind of thank you for all the members.”

John said Post 1921 always puts on a meal for the members when they come in, and Santa Claus comes in to be with the children as they unwrap their presents under a large Christmas tree in the main hall.

Helping Santa and Mrs. Claus was Tammy Baer, the Senior Vice for the Auxiliary at Post 1921. Baer said parents and VF.W. members wrapped presents for their grandchildren or children which were then placed under the Christmas tree prior to Santa’s appearance.

In addition to the presents, members of the Auxiliary also donated little mini-bags from Santa that had some assorted toys and candy in them, Baer said.

As the evening drew to a close, Santa and Mrs. Claus bid a fond farewell, promised to return next year, and encouraged children to be good. Santa waved good bye and hugged the children, then he jingled a leather reindeer collar which had bells on it.

“If you hear those bells at night, that is me coming with your gifts,” he said

Santa and Mrs. Claus made their appearances courtesy of Allen and Jane Wright from Rushville, Illinois.



