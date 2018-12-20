The Blue Water Group continues its repair work on the Galva Park District’s swimming pool.

The company found three more leaks on the pool’s east side from pipes coming apart. To prevent pipes from coming apart, Blue Water will use 3/4 rock instead of sand.

The workers have found a total of nine leaks, and added the overall structure of the pool is well designed and in good shape. Lee Brothers Welding Service from Galesburg will redo the gutters, and Blue Water will replace both mud valves.

In other Galva Park Board business:

n The board has agreed to have Illinois Solar submit the Galva Park District's application to the Illinois Power Agency to obtain approval into the solar program. If approved, the board will decide if the Park District can financially move forward with having the solar system installed.

n The loan process with Community State Bank is currently taking place.

Board members Larry Morse and Katie Laurin will sign the loan of $300,000 at the end of December. The second payment of $80,000 will be due to the Blue Water Group on Jan. 3.

n Pool repair donations received to date are Betty Nelle Whitman $50, Pat Griggs $500, Sherm and Pat Raley $200 and $2,000 from an anonymous donor.

n Two park board seats will be on the April ballot — the seats of Larry Morse and Laura Nordstrom. Both are seeking re-election for six-year terms.

n The Park District met at Kewanee Dunes for its December meeting. Board member Patrick Sloan was absent from the meeting.