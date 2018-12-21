An early push in its game against Clark County, Mo. helped keep the Lewistown High girls basketball team unbeaten Wednesday.

Playing in the Rumble on the River shootout at the Student Activity Center on the John Wood Community College campus, Lewistown improved to 12-0 on the season with a 52-40 victory in a battle of the Lady Indians.



Lewistown got eight points, including a pair of 3-pointers by Sydney Shaeffer in the opening quarter, while Anna Heffren added five, including a 3, in taking a 14-9 lead. LHS would build as much as a 13-point lead at 26-13 in the second period, but Clark County would score eight of the final 12 points to close within 30-21 by halftime.



Lewistown would edge Clark County 9-8 in the third quarter to take a 39-29 lead heading into the final eight minutes. Clark County (8-2) would score the opening basket in the fourth quarter to inch within 39-31, but Lewistown would respond with the next eight points in doubling its lead to 47-31.



Shaeffer topped Lewistown with 21 points, while Anna Heffren added 14. Carli Heffren was next with eight points, followed by Baylee Mayberry (six), Hannah Burdess (two) and Paige Bennett (one).



Lewistown had its share of struggles from the free throw line, finishing 9-of-24 (37.5 percent).



Alexis Ellison had nine points for Clark County, which saw its five-game win streak snapped. Jade Ross and Brooklyn Howe added seven points each.



Lewistown wraps up its pre-Christmas schedule today with a Prairieland South Division contest at Havana. The contest is a makeup from December 6, when it was postponed due to Havana’s junior high girls playing in the state tournament finals.



The fresh-soph contest begins at 6 p.m. with the varsity game to follow.