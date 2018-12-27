Sharlene K. Mason

Sharlene K. Mason, 60, of Sandoval passed away Tuesday, Dec, 25, 2018 at her home.

She was born on Dec. 1, 1958 the daughter of Allan and Rita (Marsell) Mason in Bellflower, Calif.

Survivors include her devoted parents, Allan and Rita Mason of Sandoval; her treasured son, Nicholas Mason of Sandoval; loving sisters, Sue Brown and husband Mitch of East Peoria, Diane Hillebrenner and husband Craig of Springfield, Mo., and Julie Nichols and husband Ron of Edwardsville; and many special nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

Sharlene was preceded in death by her grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Bob Marsell of Cahone, Colo., and Mr. and Mrs. Orval Mason of Sandoval.

Sharlene was a 1976 graduate of Galva High School where she dominated the court on the basketball team. She had a fun, competitive spirit enjoying and excelling in all sports. Sharlene was also a graduate of Black Hawk East Junior College in Kewanee, where she continued her basketball career.

A memorial service will be held by the family at a later date.