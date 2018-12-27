It’s an exceptional rarity that local temperatures exceed 100 degrees; according to data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Pontiac has not had a day that the mercury reached the century mark since 2012. Despite this, Midwestern summers are nevertheless known by its denizens to be particularly brutal, and many find the summers out West near the desert to be preferable.

This is partly because much of the region is classified as the very uncommon humid continental climate subtype by the Köppen climatology method, comprised of a small band across the Ohio Valley and parts of Eastern Europe, noted for its seasonal extremes. But as a recently released study shows, the agriculture-dense parts of the Midwest may have it even worse than previously thought

According to work done by Researchers with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Dartmouth University, published in the Geophysical Research Letters, summers in the Midwest became cooler and rainfall increased in the second half of the 20th century, which was attributed to a dramatic increase in the yield of crops like soybeans and corn.

Given that Livingston County has consistently ranked in the top 10 of all U.S. counties in soybean and corn production, the study is of particularly relevance to the local agricultural community. With regard to the study, Livingston County Farm Bureau Manager Chris Bunting said he and his parent organization, the Illinois Farm Bureau, are reviewing the results, but said that farmers continue to use best practices when it comes to environmental concerns.

Over the last half of the 20th century, the MIT and Dartmouth researchers discovered that the average summer temperature dropped by nearly 1 degree; however, precipitation in that span increased by 15 percent.

A December Weather Channel review of the 2017 study noted that plants breathe in the carbon dioxide needed for photosynthesis by opening tiny pores, and that each time those pores open, moisture returns to the atmosphere; the advent of modern agricultural technologies and techniques meant that the yearly yield of corn quadrupled and the yield of beans doubled between 1950 and 2009.

The increased yield thus added more moisture into the atmosphere, which cooled temperatures and increased rainfall, the Weather Channel report stated. At the local level, the results seem in line with the research: according to NOAA precipitation data from 1900 to present, only 14 years before 1950 had a total precipitation greater than the annual average of 38.5 inches in that span. But from 1950 to present, there were 31 such years where the yearly rainfall exceeded the mean.

But besides the creation of slightly cooler, albeit muggier and more unpleasant summers, there is also the impact on climate change research to consider; it was noted in the Weather Channel report that the drop in temperature might have disguised the real effects of global warming in previous decades.