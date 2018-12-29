Scott Rowan, culinary arts instructor chef with the Livingston Area Career Center, and six of his top students have been tasked with providing food for the hospitality room at the Pontiac Holiday Tournament. This is Rowan's second year as an instructor and head chef for the tournament. Last year, he felt like he had to hold back a little bit, but with more students participating in the Culinary Arts program this year, Rowan was able to offer the kind of food that people from across the state could enjoy.

"What worked well last year was having the kitchen space and getting the students up to the speed necessary for food service," Rowan said. "At some of our other events, it's a little more laid back, but this is real-world professional cooking. This is what it's like to provide food during a big-time event."

The class was responsible for a meal each day and Rowan said he didn't want to repeat the same menu items. After taking a look at last year's menu, he and his students spent a couple weeks prior to the tournament planning what food they would provide and when.

"Most catering operations have a main menu that everybody knows how to cook inside and out as well as some standbys that are easy to make," Rowan said. "The hard part, is when you have to ask somebody, 'can you do something new?' A lot of times, the cooking method and temperatures are the same, the only difference is the ingredients."

Students will rotate cooking duties throughout the tournament. Rowan said he left it as an option to most students. However, there are some kids he asked specifically to help out. Senior Christian Villarreal was one of the students he spoke with.

"I believe my question to him was, 'what time are you going to be here on Friday?'" Rowan joked. "My goal was to have as many kids here as possible. It's Winter Break and a lot of kids already have jobs and other obligations to fulfill, so even though I won't have as many people as I would like, we'll make do with what we have."

Villarreal was Rowan's only helper during last year's tournament. Whenever Rowan asked for help, Villarreal has always been quick to oblige.

"I would always tell him, 'whenever you need me, I'll be there,'" Villarreal said. "I didn't have a job last year, so I was free and I put my heart, soul and time into the culinary class and catering events. Now it's a little more difficult because I have a job, but I still try to help out as much as I can. I try to arrange my work schedule so that I can fit these culinary events in."

Of all the various catering events he has helped out at over the past two years, Villarreal said the Pontiac Holiday Tournament is at the top of his list.

"This is a great opportunity because, not only do we get some work experience, but we get to spend time together, learn how to cook things properly and interact with the people that enjoy our food," he said. "It makes me a little bit nervous to work the tournament, but as long as we keep on-track, I know we will get things done."

One of the signature meals this year was the camel-apple pork chops that were served on Thursday. Yesterday, for lunch, Rowan and his students prepared a taco buffet and biscuits and gravy were served this morning.

"We have our own country gravy that we make and we have our own signature buttermilk biscuits that we make as well," Rowan said. "I think this is a great opportunity. When they came to me last year to ask if I would do it, they weren't sure if I would be interested, but I am. It gets our program out there and it also lets people know that we can provide catering, both here at the school and off-premise."

When asked if he was nervous about serving food to people from the Chicagoland area, Rowan admitted there was a little bit of pressure.

"As a guy who was born and raised in Chicago, I know a lot of guys see us as a small school in a small town, but we have one of the best hospitality rooms out there, especially for the magnitude of this tournament," Rowan said. "So, it's got to be good, but my students and I are ready to take on the challenge."