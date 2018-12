Bryce Hunter Taylor of Canton, son of Carrie Shawgo and Robert Taylor, both of Canton, graduated from Western Illinois University on Dec. 15.

Bryce Hunter Taylor of Canton, son of Carrie Shawgo and Robert Taylor, both of Canton, graduated from Western Illinois University on Dec. 15. On Dec. 14 he was named Summa Cum Laude and an Honors Scholar during a commencement program.