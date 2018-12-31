The Farmington Farmers came out strong in defeating the Illini Bluffs Tigers in a fifth place bracket semifinal game in the 73rd Annual Macomb-Western Holiday Tournament Saturday morning. The victory improved coach Jeff Otto’s team to 12-2 on the year.

After a sluggish offensive performance in their loss to Camp Point Central on Thursday, the Farmers had no problem putting points on the board against the Tigers. Farmington made six of its 18 shots in the first quarter, which included two 3-pointers from Jaden Rutledge and one apiece from Dalton Powell and Blake Springer.



“All we did in practice yesterday (Friday) was shoot,” said Otto. “We haven’t been shooting the ball particularly well.”



Defensively, the Farmers made the Tigers work for all of their shots. IB’s only field goal was a 3-pointer from Reid Sondergrath at the 6-minute mark. The other two points came on free throws from Cam Scott with just 56.6 seconds left on the clock.



The teams divided 30 points evenly in the second quarter. Scott canned a pair of 3-pointers for the Tigers an he finished with a 10-point quarter while Sondergrath accounted for the other five points.



Meanwhile, the Farmers had another good-shooting quarter, making six of their 13 attempts. Rutledge and Powell supplied another 3-pointer apiece while Ben Martin and Rutledge scored one time apiece off of offensive rebounds.



Leading 32-20 at the intermission, the Farmers put the game away in the third quarter, outscoring the Tigers 17-8. Martin found range on a 3-pointer. Jared DePriest supplied a put-back basket and as a team the Farmers went 6 of 10 from the line.



Scott and Sondergrath, who combined to score Illini Bluffs’ first 24 points, got some help offensively in the third quarter. Hunter Greenleaf came off the bench with four points, two of those on a put-back, only to have the Tigers find themselves trailing 49-28 at the quarter’s end.



With Farmington’s in complete control with just one quarter left in the game, both teams scored nine points as the game played out. Corbin Rutledge nailed a 3-pointer for Farmington while Brock Renner chipped in with a 2-pointer with 2:30 left on the clock.



Scott finished the tournament with seven points in the quarter while Buddy Randle’s two free throws with three minutes left proved to be IB’s final points in the game.



“One of the keys to the game was our passing,” said Otto. “The guys were able to catch the ball in shooting position. Also, Jaden (Rutledge) and Coe (Jansen) did a great job on the boards.”



Jaden Rutledge had a double-double with 18 points and 11 rebounds. Martin netted 15 points. Powell supplied 11 points. DePriest added five points. Springer and Corbin Rutledge contributed three points apiece. Renner scored the two points. Jansen scored one point.



Scott led the Tigers (5-9) in scoring with 23 points. Sondergrath added eight. Greenleaf had four. Randle scored two points.