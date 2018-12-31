Lewistown advanced to the title contest, while South Fulton saw its tournament run end in Friday action at the 37th Lady Tiger Classic.

Lewistown advanced to the title contest, while South Fulton saw its tournament run end in Friday action at the 37th Lady Tiger Classic.



LEWISTOWN 53, ROUTT CATH. 46

In Friday’s second semifinal, the Lady Indians had their offensive struggles before rallying in the final eight minutes to post the victory.



Lewistown jumped out to a 19-8 advantage following the initial eight minutes. Routt would rally in the second quarter, outscoring the Lady Indians 11-3 in the second period to close the gap to 22-19 at the half. The Lady Rockets maintained the momentum in the third quarter, outscoring Lewistown to grab a 32-28 lead heading into the final period of play.



The top-seeded Lady Indians would rally in the closing minutes, scoring 25 points that included 16-of-18 shooting from the free throw line. They would record a 25-14 advantage in rallying for their 16th straight victory.



Anna Heffren led Lewistown with 18 points, including 8-of-12 from the line. Sydney Shaeffer added 17 points, followed by Baylee Mayberry with eight points. Paige Bennett was a perfect 6-for-6 from the line for her six points, while Hannah Burdess chipped in four points for the Lady Indians.



Bella McCartney and Katie Abell paced Routt with 14 and 10 points respectively.



PITTSFIELD 47, SOUTH FULTON 43

In a consolation semifinal contest, the Lady Saukees grabbed an early lead and fought off a late South Fulton rally for the win.



Pittsfield/Griggsville-Perry/Pleasant Hill, edged out to a 10-4 lead after the opening quarter and enjoyed a 26-15 advantage at halftime.



South Fulton (8-8) would battled back in the third period, outscoring the Lady Saukees 14-6 in the third period to climb within 32-29 with eight minutes remaining. The Lady Rebels would close within one during the final quarter, but Pittsfield would hang on to know South Fulton out of the tournament.



Amanda Parker topped South Fulton with 17 points. Hollidae Koster was next with eight points, followed by Maddy Coulter and Hannah Gould with seven points each.



Gabi Kreps had four points for South Fulton, who wrapped up tournament play with a 2-2 record.



Lilly Pepper and Chloe Lemons paced Pittsfield with 11 points each, while Katie Cox added 10 for the Lady Saukees.