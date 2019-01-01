CANTON-At about 5:25 a.m. Sunday, the Canton Police Department was contacted about a domestic argument that had been going on all night at an upstart apartment at 331 1/2 W. Locust St., Apt. 1.

As the officers arrived on scene to investigate, they heard a gunshot from inside the apartment.

A 26-year-old Canton man was treated at the scene before being transported to Graham Hospital and later taken by helicopter to OSF in Peoria. Two other people were arrested on scene at the apartment. Victoria B. Goldring, 26, and Raymond C. Whitman, 41, both of Canton, were each arrested on unrelated warrant charges, unable to post bond and were transported to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department.

Canton Police detectives requested Illinois State Police Crime Scene Technicians to process the scene and also referred the investigation to Illinois State Police Detectives. Further charges are pending the results of the ongoing investigation.