Mimi and Darrel Fehrenbacher graciously hosted this years annual Olney Polar Bear Plunge at their residence on the south shore of East Fork Lake. The event has taken place every year since 2003, with the one exception being last year when the lake was frozen over to almost 4 inches of ice.

The event drew twenty-six intrepid souls taking the plunge into thirty-eight degree waters. Little relief was found on getting out, as the air temperature was only thirty-six degrees, but that’s what towels are for.

Olneyites of all ages waded, jumped and dove into the frigid waters. Tim Ridgely, in his seventies, took up the challenge with his son and grandson, making a three generation leap into the icy cold waters.

The event was filled with camaraderie and good cheer. The annual Polar Bear Plunge is open to everyone. There were veterans of past years, and there were new initiates. Mary Pat Nash, one of the organizers, said the numbers were down this year, probably due to last years cancellation. But she hopes with this years success, next year will draw even more fearless souls ready to take the icy plunge and join those who can say, “I did it!”



