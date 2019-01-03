Glenda K. (Terrill) McDonald, 67, of Muscatine, Iowa formerly of New Boston, Illinois died Saturday, December 29, 2018 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf, Iowa.

Per her wishes, cremation has been accorded and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be left for Clarissa Cook Hospice House and directed to the family, in care of Dennison Funeral Home, PO Box 252, Aledo, IL 61231.

Glenda was born July 11, 1951 in Muscatine, Iowa a daughter of E.C. “Shorty” and Helen Bieri Terrill. She was a 1969 graduate of Westmer High School. On October 25, 1969, she married Mick McDonald at the New Boston United Methodist Church…together they had five children. Glenda worked many different jobs over the years, but spent most of her life raising her children. In her free time, she enjoyed writing, drawing, quilting and reading the Bible.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children: Chris and Deanna McDonald of Springfield, Ohio, Candi McDonald of Muscatine, Iowa, Sheri and Jay Estes of Aledo, Illinois, Dave and Missy McDonald of New Boston, Illinois and Alissa McDonald of Muscatine, Iowa; 13 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren with 1 lovingly expected and her sister: Bev Barnhouse of Viola, Illinois.

She was preceded in death by her parents, sister: Carolyn Weir and brothers: Tom Terrill and Rolly Terrill.

