Ed. Note-The Fulton County Farm Bureau Morning Moment” for Jan. 7 takes place again at the the Fisher Farm, near Ellisville:



The Fisher family starts the new year with their annual sheep shearing, which they did Saturday. Their shearing crew comes down from near the Wisconsin border. They have done their sheep for at least the last 14 years, and they are on their regular schedule; usually they have them New Year’s Day, but they traded with another farmer this year.



Shearing is done a few weeks before lambing is due to start as part of their management program. Shorn sheep take up less room and will all easily fit in the barn without their fleece.



The average ewe will become 5-6 inches narrower after shearing. Shearing also helps to keep the barn drier. Ewes will often stand outside in the snow. When the ewes come into the warm barn, the snow melts and makes the floor wet. Short wool will hold onto less snow than long wool.



Shearing also helps with lambing. The shorter wool allows ewes to be monitored for problems during lambing. Lambs also have an easier time finding the teats to nurse. Sheep like colder weather than humans do and a ewe in full fleece may lamb outside in the snow. Shearing helps encourage the ewes to come inside to lamb in the barn where there aren’t any cold drafts for the newborn lambs.



Sheep need to be dry for shearing. On winter mornings, they will have frost on their wool from choosing to sleep outside rather than inside the barn. The week before shearing, sheep are kept in at night so they don’t get wet from the frost. They are also kept inside on days and nights when rain or snow is predicted for at least two weeks. Wool is very absorbent, and if sheep in full fleece get wet, it takes a long time for them to dry.



Shearing is a physically demanding job. Shearing 100 sheep is like running a marathon. It takes physical strength, endurance and knowledge of sheep handling to succeed. Periodically throughout the day, combs and cutters (two sharp pieces in the shearing headpiece that slide back and forth against each other to cut the wool) need changed to keep them cutting cleanly. On shearing day, the shearer is in charge. They dictate when breaks are taken and everyone else’s duty is to keep a steady flow of sheep coming.



The Fishers use their sorting tub system to help on shearing day. In the past, sheep were crowded into a pen and then wrestled to the shearer. As the day progressed and the number of sheep in the pen dwindled, the distance to the shearer increased. With the tub, the sheep are delivered to the shearer with less stress on both the sheep and crew. The first and last sheep shorn are moved the same distance to the shearing floor.



A fun job typically reserved for the youngest members of the shearing crew is packing the wool. The freshly shorn fleeces are rolled up, cut side out, and packed into large burlap bags to be transported to a commercial wool buyer. As more fleeces are added, it’s necessary to pack them down to add more. Someone climbs up into the wool bagger and jumps up and down to pack down the wool. By doing this, several hundred pounds can be fit into one bag.



This year was a novelty. This was the warmest year for shearing that any of them can remember. It was in the 50’s outside and in the 70’s inside the hoop building with the doors open.