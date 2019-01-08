KEWANEE — Ricky J. Zapisek, 60, of Kewanee, died Saturday, January 5, 2019 at his home, after a hard fought battle with cancer. Ricky was born September 24, 1958 in Kewanee, the son of Joseph and Mary Ann (Wager) Zapisek. He attended Kewanee High School and graduated with the Class of 1976.

Ricky is survived by his mother, Mary Ann, Kewanee; one son, Jacob Brody, Davenport, IA; grandson, Blake Brody, Davenport, IA; brother, Terry Zapisek, Collinsville, IL; a sister, Cindy (Ken) VanWassenhove, Kewanee; a special friend called “Honey” Joanie Marsh, Kewanee, many nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles. He was preceded in death by his father and grandparents.

Ricky worked for Crane Trucking and retired after 30 years. He loved sports, especially the Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bears. He was an avid fan of dirt track racing, following Bollinger Racing. Most of all, Ricky enjoyed spending time with his family.

A Celebration of Life Service will be 1:00 p.m. on Friday, January 11, 2019 at Schueneman-Tumbleson Funeral Home. Pastor Andrew Christman to officiate. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude or to a charity of donor’s choice. Please share a memory or leave an online condolence for Ricky’s family at www.schuenemantumblesonfuneralhome.com



