BY ROBERT BESKOW

Times Sports Editor

CARMI — The CWC Bulldogs played their best half of offense on the season, and then held on for a 62-48 win over Harrisburg on the opening night of the 40th Annual CWCIT.

Playing in the third game of the night, following wins by Fairfield and Mt. Carmel over Mt. Vernon and Edwards County, the Bulldogs came out on fire in the first quarter. Ethan Mahon led the way with 16 points (including four 3-pointers) in an 18-9 getaway.

“He got off to an outstanding start. Whenever he does that it puts us in a real good spot for the game,” said CWC Coach Kevin Wolff.

In the second quarter Harrisburg made some defensive adjustments to slow down Mahon’s scoring.

“He didn’t try to force it and just worked at getting the other guys involved for some open shots,” said Wolff.

The Bulldogs increased their lead by outscoring Harrisburg 18-8 in the quarter, with Adam Phelps working inside and Devin Rankin sinking a couple of long range shots.

“It was our defense that set the tone,” said Mahon. “We were just so intense early, got a couple of stops, and they stopped trying to force it inside.”

Harrisburg made an impressive comeback in the second half moving as close as 53-46 with three minutes left before the Bulldogs broke free from the press for a couple of layups and Ty Barbre sealed the win with 5 of 6 free throw shooting down the stretch.

“We knew they would make their run, but the kids responded and did a fantastic job in the end,” said Wolff.