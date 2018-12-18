Debra K. Edwards, 63, of Pontiac, lost her courageous battle with breast cancer at 9:05 a.m. Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington while surrounded by family.

A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Humiston Woods Nature Preserve in Pontiac. A remembrance dinner will follow at Pontiac Family Kitchen at noon.

Duffy-Baier-Snedecor Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.

Debra was born April 6, 1955, in Springfield, to Robert and Dorothy (Duggins) Prehoda.

She is survived by her partner, Thomas Walmire of Pontiac; children, Stephanie Campbell of Vail, Ariz., Donald (Angelique) Christie of Riverton, Angel (Tony) Hannon of Peoria, Ariz., Thomas (Jessica) Black of Springfield, and Barbie (Corey) Jarrard of Auburn; brother, Ricky Prehoda of Pontiac; sisters, Elana (Greg) Pritchard of Pontiac and Mary Prehoda of Pontiac; 18 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Michael Prehoda; and grandson, Harley Jarrard.

Debra loved to play bingo, fishing and birding, and walking the park trails.

In honor of her love for the outdoors, memorials may be made to Humiston Woods Nature Preserve, E 2100 North Rd., Pontiac, IL 61764.

