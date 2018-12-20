Betty Lou (Simpson) Aten 87, of Macomb, IL passed away in the loving arms of her son and daughter at 2:30AM Sunday, December 16, 2018. She was born outside of Table Grove in Fulton County to W. J. and Lucille (Kling) Simpson on August 18, 1931. She married Richard Giles Aten at First Christian Church of Macomb, on December 9, 1950. He passed away peacefully on November 19, 2008 in his families farm house.

Betty was preceded in death by her beloved parents, a beautiful stillborn daughter, Brenda Lou Aten, and her only sister, Barbara Ugi. She was the last living descendent of the immediate family of Clarence and Bertha Aten, whom preceded her in death in addition to all of her brothers in law and sister in laws.

Betty is survived by a son Mark of Oxford, MS, a daughter Luan of Macomb, and many nieces and nephews.

Betty lived most of her life in and near Macomb. She was the anthesis of a farmers wife; doing everything for the farm and her local farming community besides the daily manual labor. She cared lovingly for her in-laws and both her parents in their elder years. Betty worked longest at Western Illinois Grain as a bookkeeper for over 30 years. She was proudly a 60 plus year member of the First Christian Church of Macomb.

Betty was a voracious reader, particularly of romance novels, a consistent letter writer and an avid journal keeper. She loved the American flag, her beautiful church, family trips, yellow roses, and the feel of the sun warming her. Betty was an amazing loving light in friendship to so many. It is most commented that Betty was a sweet soul who always had a smile and a positive attitude, that she continually strengthened by her faith and love of the Bible. Her final years were spent at Lafayette Square, where she enjoyed her retirement overlooking the Macomb Courthouse Square, which she referred to as her “penthouse”.

Following cremation, a visitation will be held at her beloved First Christian Church of Macomb on Saturday, December 22, 2018 at 10AM with a memorial service following at 11AM. In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation may be made to the First Christian Church of Macomb to fund the inevitable purchase of a handicap assessable van. There will be no internment, however she does have a beautiful headstone with her husband and daughter, next to her adoring parents, at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens outside of Macomb. Dodsworth-Piper-Wallen of Macomb is in charge of the arrangements. Please sign the guestbook and leave condolences at www.dodsworthfh.com





