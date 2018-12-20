Martina A. Thorman, 86, of Macomb, Illinois; passed away at 6:10 PM Sunday December 16, at 2018 at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield, Illinois.

She was born Jan. 24, 1932 in Colchester, Illinois to Howard and Lenora Larson Miller; she married Lloyd Thorman on March 5, 1950. He survives.

Also surviving are her sons, Richard (Roberta) Thorman of Macomb, Illinois, Christopher (Alla) Thorman of Charlotte, North Carolina; 4 grandchildren, Erica (Neal) Thurman, Tim (Kim) Thorman Alina Thorman, Allan Thorman; 6 great-grandchildren, Jessica Thurman, Madelyn Thurman, Tyler Thurman, Lindsay (Hayden) Douglas, Alex Walkley, Joseph Thorman; and a brother Lloyd Miller of Macomb.

She was preceded in death by her parents, sons, Terry and Roger Thorman; brothers, Scott and Paul Miller.

She worked at Western Illinois University as a Secretary for several years.

She was a member of Jerusalem United Methodist Church and a member of the Quilt Club.

She enjoyed knitting and made over 400 Christmas stockings.

Services will be at 11 AM Friday Dec. 21, 2018 at the Jerusalem United Methodist Church. Rev. Timothy Wynne will officiate. Visitation will be Thursday from 6-8 PM at the Dodsworth-Piper-Wallen Funeral Home. Cremation has been accorded. Memorial Contributions may be made to the Jerusalem United Methodist Church. Please sign guestbook or leave condolences at www.dodsworthfh.com



