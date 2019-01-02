Deborah Sue Moore, age 57, Bloomington, IL, passed away peacefully with her family by her side at 5:25 PM, Sunday, December 23, 2018 at Oak Lane Nursing & Rehabilitation, Stronghurst, IL. Her funeral service will be 1:00 PM Friday, December 28, 2018 at St. John’s Lutheran Church 1617 East Emerson St., Bloomington, IL. Pastor Anne Christiansen will be officiating. Burial will be at Funks Grove Cemetery, McLean, IL. Visitation will be 5:00 PM-7:00 PM Thursday at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL

Deborah was born December 12, 1961 in Canton, Illinois the daughter of Harvey Franklin and Margaret Dammerman Moore.

Surviving is her mother, Margaret Moore, Normal IL, daughter, Mazie Jolynn Moore, Bloomington, IL, sister, Kathy Moore, Normal IL, niece, Maria Moore, Normal, IL, her uncle Lewis (Karen) Moore, Blandinsville, IL, 3 cousins, Lewis “Lee” (Mindy) Moore, Blandinsville, IL, Lynne ( fiancé Tom ) Moore, Ashburn, Virginia and Leyona Wiley, Macomb, IL.

Deborah was preceded in death by her father, grandparents, uncles, James, Robert and John Moore and a cousin, Layne McKee.

Deborah graduated from Normal Community High School. She graduated from Illinois State University, Normal with a bachelor’s degree in history and later a master’s degree in English from ISU. Deborah received her J.D. Commons Law Degree from the College of Law at the University of Illinois, Urbana. Teaching was her passion, prior her to law degree Deborah had taught English at Illinois State University. Deborah practiced law at Westervelt, Johnson, Nicole and Keller LLC, Peoria, IL. Then after she moved back to Bloomington, IL Deborah practiced law for several years with Attorney Robert J. Lenz on many projects including wind farm developments in numerous townships in Illinois. Her daughter Mazie was the joy of her life, memorials may be made to Maize Jolynn Moore Education fund.

