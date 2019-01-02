Henry Albert Hulett, 73, passed away at 7:30 PM Saturday December 23, 2018 at his residence. He was born April 18, 1945 in Fulton, IL to Taylor and Clarice (Havens) Hulett. He married Laura Lee Eckhardt on December 31, 1973 in Disco, IL she preceded him in death on June 14, 2000. He later married Zelma Mahara in Canton, IL on September 16, 2003 and in 2007 their marriage was sealed at the Nauvoo, IL Temple she survives.

Also surviving are three sons, Dewain Hulett of Haubstadt, IN; Adam Hulett of Macomb, IL; Jason (Kari) Hulett of Bushnell, IL; three step sons, Roger Kaufman of Sturtevant, WI; David Kaufman of Springfield, IL; Jonathan Bass of Bushnell, IL; one sister Carol (Walt) Dewitt of North Hampton, PA; five grandchildren and three step-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, first wife and one sister Marian Hulett.

Henry was a 1964 graduate of Southern High School. He worked for more than 30 years at the Hager Pottery factory in Macomb. He enjoyed gardening, fishing and going to auctions. Henry and his wife Zelma were enjoying retirement and both had like interests. Both were also involved in their church The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday December 28, 2018 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Bishop Matt Thomas will officiate. Interment will be in the Olena Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to the family of Henry Hulett. Martin-Hollis Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Please sign the guestbook and leave condolences at www.martinhollisfh.com



