Ignacio "Danny" Perez, 91, of Illinois Veteran’s Home, Quincy, formerly of Industry passed away at 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 25, 2018 at the veteran’s home.

He was born on January 8, 1927 in Omaha, Nebraska to Ignacio and Fernandra Martinez Perez. He first married Betty White on July 15, 1950. She passed away in 1973. He later married Bernita McMullen Tippey on February 27, 1977. She passed away on November 21, 2012.

He is also preceded in death by his parents; one son, Lonnie Perez; two brothers, Marces and Margritto Gomez and one sister, Marina Gomez.

Danny is survived by one daughter, Danita (Edwardo) Perez - Cibelli of Westmoreland, Tennessee; one son, Rick (Pam) Perez of Newton, Illinois; step-daughter, Mary Jane (Terry) Knorr of Bowen, step-son, Rod (Mixie) Tippey of Augusta; daughter -in-law Christina Perez of Gallitan, Texas, several grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; two brothers, Louie Gomez of Lexington, Nebraska and Pete Gomez of Manila, Arkansas and two sisters, Francis Gomez of Lexington, Nebraska and Helen Keslar of North Platte, Nebraska.

Danny was raised by his uncle and aunt, Primo and Estephana Gomez. He moved to Industry in 1964. He worked in construction as a Union Laborer for Local 231 retiring in 1989.

He bought his first guitar at age 14 and was self-taught. He loved playing music. He was a member of the Wagon Wheel Opry in Macomb for 26 years. He also played with Country Style Opry in Augusta as well as with Gene Price and Linda Cassady. Also while retired, he played with Javier Serda in Pharr, Texas with the band Two Amigos Plus One. He then played in the Poor Rich Mans Gospel and Country Band from Industry.

He also enjoyed photography. He served in the US Army during the Korean War from 1950 to 1952.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, December 29, 2018 at Clugston-Tibbitts Funeral Home in Macomb. Visitations will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Friday, December 28, 2018 at the funeral home. Burial will be in Harris Cemetery west of Table Grove with full military rites being conducted by Macomb American Legion and Macomb VFW.

The family requests in lieu of flowers that memorials be made to Illinois Veteran’s Home, Maple Avenue Christian Church or Assembly of God Church in Industry.

