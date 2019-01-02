Mitchell J. Williams, 36, of Bushnell, IL passed away at 4:22 AM Monday December 24, 2018 at the OSF Richard Owens Hospice House in Peoria. He was born July 16, 1982 in Macomb,IL. He married Sarah K. Stickler on June 2, 2011 in Bushnell. She survives

Also surviving his father, Larry (Kelly) Williams of South Pasadena, FL; mother, Linda (Townsend) Kline of Macomb, IL; three children, Jasmine, Dalton and Montgomery Jackson; five siblings, Kelsey (Otis) Schrodt of Lewistown, IL; Lesli (Mitchell) Elting of Coeur d’ Alene, ID; Justin Kline of Bushnell, IL; Cassie (Dustin) Chitty of Carbondale, IL; Jordan (Jodi) Miller of Herrin, IL. and several nieces and nephews.

Mitchell graduated from Bushnell High School in 2000 before earning his associate’s degree in Computer Information Systems from Carl Sandburg College. In 2005 he joined the Bushnell Fire Protection District, threw his 13 years as a volunteer firefighter Mitchell earned the rank of Captain. He also enjoyed storm spotting and won several trophies participating in various fireman water fights. He joined the Bushnell Street department in 2012 and enjoyed his job especially plowing snow and the working with friends. He was a complete baseball nut and memorabilia and autograph collector and loved playing slow pitch softball. He also enjoyed music, going to concerts and participating in music trivia nights.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM Friday December 28, 2018 at the Christian Community Center (CCC) with Pastor Dave Eden officiating. Visitation will be held Thursday December 27, 2018 from 3:00 PM until 7:00 PM also at the Christian Community Center (CCC). In honor of Mitchell the family suggests wearing either a baseball or fireman attire while attending services. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the Bushnell Fire Protection District or to the Bushnell Park District. Martin-Hollis Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Please sign the guestbook and leave condolences at www.martinhollisfh.com





