Roger L. Jackson, 74, of Macomb, IL passed away at 7:13 PM Sunday December 9, 2018 at his residence. He was born August 15, 1944 in Macomb, IL to James A. and Grace R. (Robeson) Jackson. He married Janet M. Wright on June 12, 1971 in Farmington, IL.

He is survived by his wife Janet and three adult children: Shannon (Christy) Jackson of Newington, CT; Beth Jackson of Macomb, IL, and Camie Fourie of Tremont, IL, as well as several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, four brothers, and an infant sister.

Roger graduated from Macomb High School. He attended classes at Western Illinois University and was then called to duty, where he served in the United States Army 1st Cavalry Infantry Division during the Vietnam War. Roger was a past Commander of VFW Post 1921, a member of the American Legion Post 6, and served as a member of the Honor Guard. He was also a member of the DAV (Disabled American Veterans) and a life member of the National Rifle Association. Roger was a St. Louis Cardinals fan, Green Bay Packers fan, and an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time at “the Farm.”

Per Roger’s Request, Cremation Rites have been accorded and private graveside services will be held at a later date. A Celebration of Life will be held from 1:00 PM until 4:00 PM on Saturday December 29, 2018 at the Macomb VFW Banquet Hall with full Military Rites at 1:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Youth Bowling League at College City Bowl or to the Macomb VFW Post 1921 for veteran assistance. Dodsworth-Piper-Wallen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Please sign the guestbook and leave condolences at www.dodsworthfh.com



