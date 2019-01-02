Ronald Partlow Henry Jr., 88, passed away at Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in Chicago, IL on December 16, 2018. He was born in Chicago, IL on December 6, 1930, son of R. P. Henry Sr. and Edna (Tyndall) Henry. Ron married his first wife, Roberta (Fell) on June 5, 1955. They had five children, divorcing in 1973. Ron married Marie (Barber) on October 4, 1975. Ron and Marie relocated to Macomb from the Chicago area in 1994, and lived happily together until Marie’s death on October 16, 2003.

Ron is survived by his five children, Amy Flint (Carl Renfro) of Sandpoint, ID, Kevin (Diane) Henry of Willowbrook, IL, Brian (Katia) Henry of Oviedo, FL, Todd Henry of Minneapolis, MN, Alyssa Henry of Davis, CA; six grandchildren, Katherine Henry (Greg Dhuse) of Chicago, IL, Jessica Bukur of Santa Ynez, CA, Erin Harkins (Tim) of Eugene, OR, Sarah Henry of Milwaukee, WI, Marlena Billings of Davis, CA, and Isabella Henry of Oviedo, FL.; four great-grandsons, Alex, Miles, Eligh, and Aiden.

Ron served in the U.S. Navy from 1948-1953, assisting in rescue operations for 61 oil-coated survivors of the USS Hobson after it collided with the USS Wasp in one of the worst naval disasters in U.S. history. He graduated from Grinnell College (Iowa), in 1958. He worked for Motorola for over thirty years.

Ron spent many decades acting and singing in performances with The Village Players in Oak Park, IL. He played Bob Cratchit for many years in their musical production Ebenezer based on Dickens’ A Christmas Carol. After retiring and relocating to Macomb, he began performing with The Singing Seniors under the direction of Ruth Parks. He was an amateur photographer, and his children loved his annual “slide shows.” A golf enthusiast, he also relished league bowling, poker, and fishing trips with his adult sons. A die-hard Cubs fan, he was finally vindicated for his loyalty by their World Series win in 2016.

Ron loved his quiet life in Macomb and recently enjoyed spending time with his friend, Ruth Richert. His cremated remains will be interred next to his wife, Marie, at Oakwood Cemetery in Macomb. He did not desire any formal service, but a Celebration of Life may be held in the near future. Memorial donations can be made to WIUM at Western Illinois University or The McDonough County Choral Society.