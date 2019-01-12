David Lewis Grove, 53, of Shelbyville, Ky., passed away Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019, in Louisville, Ky.

He was employed at Suburban Hospital of Louisville as a respiratory therapist.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Dorothy Grove.

David is survived by his sister, Carol Smith (Randy) of Streator; his brother, Larry Grove of Pontiac; half sisters, Darlene Ingersoll of Fairbury, and Shirley Underwood of Texas; and a host of nieces and nephews.

The family will be having a graveside service at a later date.