Girls' basketball

It really doesn’t get too much easier than it did for Fieldcrest Monday night. The Knights overwhelmed DePue 62-7 in a nonconference girls’ basketball game.

It’s not often a team will have four players who single-handedly outscore the opponent, but it happened on this night as Hannah Baker, Madi Hock, Nevada Park and Zada Baker each put up more points than the Little Giants managed as a team.

Fieldcrest put the game away with a 25-point run in the opening period and led 25-0 when the quarter closed. The Knights outscored DePue 19-1 in the second period and led 53-4 heading into the fourth quarter.

Hannah Baker had 15 points and Hock added 14 to pace the Knights (9-4). Park and Zada Baker each scored 8 points while Addie Goodrich threw in 6. Samantha Vazquez chipped in 4 points, Ella Goodrich had 3 and Kaitlyn Carver and Ellen Hood each scored 2 points.

EPG 42, Clinton 30

EL PASO — Although it had the lead at halftime, El Paso-Gridley took control of the game by outscoring Clinton by nine points in the third period and strolled to a 42-30 nonconference victory at the Titan Center Monday.

EPG (6-4) was up 8-2 after the first quarter and led 15-10 at the intermission. The 18-9 difference in the third pushed the Titans to a 33-19 lead.

Sierra Carr had a nice game with 10 points and 15 rebounds to help guide the Titans. Jordyn Cannon was the scoring leader with 13 points and Ashlyn Stone contributed 10 points. Addison Benedict had 6 points, Jaycie Schertz scored 2 and Olivia Tipler had 1 point.

GCMS 59, Dwight 46

DWIGHT — Mel Stewart recorded a double double but Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley was too much to handle as the Falcons made their trip up Ill. 47 a happy journey with a 59-46 nonconference victory Monday night.

GCMS got out to a 13-9 lead after the first quarter and outscored the Trojans in the second to take a 25-15 into the break. The Falcons also outscored DTHS in each of the second half quarters.

Stewart was a bright spot for the Trojans (5-7) with her 16 points and 10 rebounds. Kayla Kodat also scored 16 points and Rishell Galbreath tossed in 6. Chloe Butterbrodt, Cassie Holmes and Nellie Rieke each had 2 points.