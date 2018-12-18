Grade school basketball

Pontiac’s eighth grade Warriors were triumphant while the seventh graders fell short in junior high basketball games against Normal (Chiddix) Monday.

The eighth grade Warriors got off to a good start but had to fend a Chargers comeback before leaving with a 36-32 victory. PJHS led 14-2 after the first period and 19-11 at the half. It was a 29-17 game after three periods. Chiddix outscored Pontiac 15-7 in the final frame.

Logan Barnett led PJHS (12-4) with 15 points. Mateo Casillas added 8 points while Ethan Gonder tossed in 6 and Seth Branscum had 4. Nate Crosier scored 2 points and Jimmie Riley checked in with 1 marker.

The seventh grade Warriors got down early and were unable to recover. PJHS fell behind 20-1 after the opening period. Marcus Martinez and Kerr Bauman each had 4 points for Pontiac. Kaleb Kennedy threw in 3, Charlie Barr, Hayden DuVall, Aidan Lee, Hunter Melvin and Nathan Traylor added 2 points apiece and Riley Weber scored 1.

SMS-Woodland

Henry Brummel made two free throws with 12 seconds to go to lift St. Mary’s to a 36-34 eighth grade win over Woodland Monday night. The tosses capped a second-half rally for the Saints.

SMS trailed 22-16 at the break and led 27-26 after three quarters.

Michael Kuska led the Saints (9-5) with 11 points and Brummel chimed in with 7. Aithen Sullivan checked in with 6 points and was followed by Kaden Gregory with 5, Logan Brummel with 4 and Drew Wayman’s 3 markers.

The seventh grade Saints (9-2) won 33-20. SMS led 16-11 at the half after jumping out to an 11-3 advantage. Kuska had 14 points with Henry Brummel chalking up 8 points. Fernando Daily, Zach Masching and Cayden Masching each had 3 points and Santi Pina netted 2 points.

Saturday

St. Mary’s was able to pass a couple of tests on Saturday as the Saints edged past Morris (Saratoga) in seventh and eighth grade boys’ basketball.

The eighth grade Saints trailed after each of the first three quarters and then outscored Saratoga by seven points in the final frame for a 30-25 victory. SMS trailed 5-2 after one and 13-8 at the break. The deficit was cut to 23-21 after three periods.

Kuska hit for 8 points in leading the St. Mary’s charge. Chris Corrigan and Sullivan each had 6 points with Gregory scoring 4. Henry Brummel tossed in 3 markers, Wayman had 2 and Logan Brummel scored 1 point.

The seventh grade Saints were the trendsetters for the eighth graders after rallying in the last stanza for a 38-34 victory. SMS trailed 11-5 after one quarter, 19-11 at the half and 24-20 through three frames.

Kuska led the Saints with 14 points and Henry Brummell netted 13. Cayden Masching scored 6 points and Zach Masching hit for 5 points.

The fifth grade Saints claimed a 27-10 decision over Saratoga Saturday. Aron Trevino led the way with 9 points while Cayden Masching scored 7 and Roman Fellheimer chalked up 3 markers. Nolan Mennenga, Henry DeYoung, Zack Becker and Zack Legner each had 2 points.

Saunemin-Odell

SAUNEMIN — It was a sweep for Saunemin as the Eagles took two from Odell on Monday.

The seventh grade Eagles won 29-27 in a thriller. The game was tied at 23-23 after three periods. Timmy Logan led SGS with 13 points. Isaiah Barera added 9 points, Myles Gilliam had 6 and Noah Maloney scored 1 point.

The eighth grade Eagles scored a 34-27 victory. Tyson Cramer paced three Saunemin players in double figures with 13 points. Austin Burkhardt scored 11 and Logan pitched in 10 points.

Pontiac 5th-6th

Pontiac led after each quarter in a 41-34 win over Corpus Christi in sixth grade play Monday. Riley Johnson netted 12 points for the Warriors and Tommy Oestmann added 9 points. Camden Fenton had 7 points, Hector Garcia tallied 6, Trevor McCoy scored 3 and Ryson Eilts and Harsh Patel each scored 2 points.

The fifth grade Warriors lost 25-22 after scoring just six points in the second half. Traer Bauman had 12 points for Pontiac. Anderson Horning and Liam Reilly each scored 4 points and AJ DeLong chipped in 2.

Saturday

Pontiac scored two wins over Gardner on Saturday, taking the fifth grade game 27-9 behind Anderson Horning’s 10 points. Liam Reilly chipped in 6 points with Traer Bauman, Hunter Christenson, Owen Stroh, AJ DeLong and Brandon Wink each throwing in 2 points. Owen Masching had 1 point.

The fifth graders topped the Gardner sixth graders 22-10. Reilly and Bauman each scored 7 points while Horning tossed in 6. Wink tallied 2 markers.

The sixth grade Warriors also scored two wins. Pontiac won 48-14 against the Gardner sixth graders. Riley Johnson topped all scorers with 19 points and Ryson Eilts scored 8. Trenton Blackwell, Camden Fenton and Tommy Oestmann each had 4 points. Hector Garcia added 3 with Dawson Matic, Harsh Patel and Kody Persico scored 2 points apiece.

The sixth graders won 35-8 against the Gardner fifth graders. Blackwell had 9 points and Cade Tolbert threw in 7. Eilts tallied 5 points with Trevor McCoy and Oestmann each putting in 4 and Garcia, Patel and Gabe Thoman each scoring 2 points.