Saunemin Jr. High teams drop games

Saunemin traveled to Odell Thursday for Junior High basketball games as part of the Special Olympics night which included Junior High volleyball and a scrimmage by the PTHS Unified Basketball team.

In the boys basketball portion of the evening, the host Rams came away with two wins over the Eagles.

The 7th grade Eagles (9-9) dropped a 26-16 contest to Odell. James Durham scored 11 points to lead the Eagles. Timmy Logan scored 3 and Myles Gilliam dropped in 2 points.

Saunemin’s 8th grade (10-10) fell behind early, 12-2 after one quarter and trailed 18-9, at the half. The Rams outpaced the Eagles in the second half en route to a 34-22 win.

Tyson Cramer and Preston Jama scored 6 points each to lead Saunemin. Durham tossed in 5, Gilliam added 3, and Logan hit for 2 points.



Saints 5th graders win

St. Mary’s fifth grade boys’ basketball team continued to roll in tournament play Thursday.

Playing for their third night in a row in the Heller Tournament in El Paso, the Saints beat Epiphany 36-29. The saints led 11-5 after 1, 24-8 at halftime, and 30-16 after three quarters.

Top scorers for the Saints were Henry DeYoung with 16, Aron Trevino 11, and Cayden Masching 6.



Pontiac 8th graders lose

Pontiac Junior High School's eighth grade girls' volleyball team lost a close match to visiting Ridgeview Thursday.

Pontiac lost 25-23 in the first game and 25-21 in the second.

Top scorers for PJHS included Kenzie Coates with 8 service points and 3 aces, Makayla Niles, 9 service points, 2 aces and 2 blocks and Makayla Metz with 5 service points, 2 aces and 1 block.





PJHS teams get road wins

Pontiac Junior High School's seventh grade boys' basketball team traveled to Eureka Thursday and grabbed a victory over Reed Custer.

The coach stated Pontiac played a stellar defense in the first half, shutting out the Reed Custer offense. A team scoring effort shined as many players got on the board for the Warriors.

Riley Weber had 13 points, Hayden Duvall and Marcus Martinez, each had 4, Kerr Bauman, 3, and Charlie Barr and Aidan Lee each scored 2.

Duncan Eilts and Nathan Traylor provided strong defensive efforts.

The eighth graders had a much closer game, but the results were the same, a win.

Pontiac won the tight contest 49-46.

The Warriors had an 18-12 advantange after the first quarter, but that was whittled away to just a 1-point, 24-23 lead at the half.

The Warriors got offensive in the third quarter, outscoring Eureka 16-8 and then held on in the fourth as they were outscored 15-9.

The Warriors had two players in double digits with Mateo Casillas scoring 18 and Logan Barnett 16 points. Seth Branscum added 5 and Ethan Gonder 6.

Pontiac improved its record to 15-4. The Warriors will next play Monday at 5:30 p.m.



PJHS fifth graders win

The Pontiac Junior High School fifth grade boys' basketball team bested a Ridgeview team Friday in Pontiac.

The Warriors won the game 25-19.

Pontiac had a great start, scoring 12 while holding Ridgeview scoreless in the first quarter. Ridgeview returned the feat in the second, but could only muster 3 points on offense, giving the Warriors a 12-3 halftime lead. The Warriors outpaced Ridgeview 9-4 in the third and were outscored 12-4 in the fourth, but they survived the Ridgeview rally.

Traer Baumen and Liam Reilly both had 6 points for Pontiac. Anderson Honing added 3 and another five players scored 2 points.

The fifth graders' record is 6-6. They will play Mazon at Saunemin today at 1:45 p.m.



