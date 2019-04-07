Back in 2010, a young child full of wondrous vocal skill wowed the audiences and judges of America's Got Talent. Jackie Evancho eventually finished in second place, losing to Michael Grimm. Over the course of the following eight years, Jackie Evancho released six studio albums that have consistently established her as one of our premiere […]

Back in 2010, a young child full of wondrous vocal skill wowed the audiences and judges of America's Got Talent. Jackie Evancho eventually finished in second place, losing to Michael Grimm. Over the course of the following eight years, Jackie Evancho released six studio albums that have consistently established her as one of our premiere talents. With each release, Miss Evancho gets deservedly closer to a more contemporary style that embraces her vocal talents. Her last album was Two Hearts. Issued in 2017 via Columbia Records, Two Hearts delivers a classical set as well as a disc of five Pop songs.

On April 12, Columbia Records will release the latest Jackie Evancho album, The Debut. This new album will provide ten songs from various popular stage productions. Among such theater favorites are Rent, Wicked, The Greatest Showman, West Side Story, Once, and five others. Everyone who is a fan of Jackie Evancho – and she has a strong fanbase – already know the unique delivery her voice contributes to time-honored classical and operatic gems. Evancho is no stranger to Pop and Film contributions, and so this collection will be as revered as her available titles.

The Debut will be made available on CD and DD. It is hoped that vinyl enthusiasts will be made happy with a vinyl LP.

The Debut – Jackie Evancho

01 Burn (Hamilton)02 A Million Dreams (The Greatest Showman)03 Falling Slowly (Once)04 Somewhere (West Side Story)05 Requiem (Dear Evan Hansen)06 Once Upon A December (Anastasia)07 I'm Not That Girl (Wicked)08 She Used To Be Mine (Waitress)09 Whispering (Spring Awakening)10 Another Day (No Day But Today) [Rent]