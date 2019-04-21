For decades, a German band led by Edgar Froese ruled the ambient airwaves with a series of classic early albums. This band still contains a sense of awe among fans, so much so that the band's periods are named for the labels they were signed to. With this band still in operation, although the founder/leader […]

For decades, a German band led by Edgar Froese ruled the ambient airwaves with a series of classic early albums. This band still contains a sense of awe among fans, so much so that the band's periods are named for the labels they were signed to. With this band still in operation, although the founder/leader has been dead since 2015, this iteration was under the tutelage of Froese well before he had passed. Each of the early eras have been as celebrated as the others were. The band is Tangerine Dream. And in June, their Virgin (Records) years will be highly celebrated with an immense 16CD/2BD Boxed set, filled with remasters, remixes, HD Stereo Audio, 5.1 Surround mixes, outtakes, a previously unreleased album, live shows, and a full 66-page book.

On June 14, Virgin Records will go to great length to recognize what is perhaps the greatest, most influential period of Tangerine Dream. TD signed with Virgin four albums after their recognized “Pink Years” that generated four classic ambient electronic albums (Electronic Meditation – 1970, Alpha Centauri – 1971, Zeit – 1972, Atem – 1973). In 1974, Tangerine Dream began what became known as “The Virgin Years” with the much-loved Phaedra set. Issued in 1974, (Phaedra is amply represented in this new box with unreleased recordings, 5.1 Surround, and a healthy recovered collection of outtakes from the Phaedra sessions.

The boxed set will be called In Search Of Hades: The Virgin Recordings 1973-1979. It will provide all seven previously released Virgin label releases (Phaedra – 1974, Rubycon – 1975, the live album of Ricochet – 1975, Stratosfear – 1976, another live album, Encore – 1977, Cyclone – 1978, Force Majeure – 1979), all newly remastered. In addition, a selection of three live shows will be provided, the previously unreleased finished album, Oedipus Tyrannus, a selection of uncovered bonus tracks for each released album, and two full blu-ray discs with HD Stereo and 5.1 Surround remixes for Phaedra, Oedipus Tyrannus, and Ricochet. (Some tracks have been “upgraded” via software as some multi-tracks were missing.)

This set is being produced in limited numbers. Given the rabid inquiries from anxious fans on this release, my guess is that this set will not last long. For fans of certain albums, all seven original releases will be made available individually (with associated bonus tracks).

In Search Of Hades: The Virgin Recordings 1973-1979 " Tangerine Dream

CD1 (Phaedra " 1974)

01 Phaedra

02 Mysterious Semblance at the Strand of Nightmares

03 Moments of a Visionary

04 Sequent C

Bonus Tracks

05 Phaedra (Steven Wilson 2018 stereo remix)

06 Sequent C (Steven Wilson 2018 stereo remix).

CD2: (Phaedra Outtakes, Volume 1, Previously Unreleased November 1973)

01 2nd Day (20.30)

02 Flute Organ Piece (10.58)

03 Phaedra Out-Take version 2A (20.36)

CD3: (Phaedra Outtakes, Volume 2, Previously Unreleased November 1973)

01 Phaedra Outtake 1

02 Phaedra Outtake 2B

03 2nd Side piece 1

04 2nd Side piece 2

05 Organ piece

CD4: (Live at the Victoria Palace Theatre, London " June 16, 1974 " Previously Unreleased)

01 The Victoria Palace Concert Part One

CD5: (Live at the Victoria Palace Theatre, London " June, 16th 1974 " Previously Unreleased)

01 The Victoria Palace Concert Part Two

02 The Victoria Palace Concert " Encore

CD6: Oedipus Tyrannus (1974) [Previously Unreleased " Steven Wilson Remix]

01 Overture

02 Act 1

03 Act 2: Battle

04 Act 2: Baroque

05 Act 2: Zeus

06 Act 3

CD7: (Live at the Rainbow, London " 27th October 27th, 1974 " Previously Unreleased)

01 Introduction by John Peel

02 The Rainbow Concert Part One

03 The Rainbow Concert Part Two

CD8: (Live at the Rainbow, London " 27th October, 27th 1974 -Previously Unreleased)

01 The Rainbow Concert Part Three

02 The Rainbow Concert Encore

CD9: (Rubycon " 1975) Mixed by Steven Wilson

01 Rubycon Part One

02 Rubycon Part Two

Bonus Track

03 Rubycon (extended introduction)

CD10: (The Royal Albert Hall, London, April. 2nd, 1975)

01 The Royal Albert Hall Concert " Part One

CD11: (The Royal Albert Hall, London, April. 2nd, 1975)

New Stereo mastertape version with full John Peel intro, mixed by Phil Newell

01 The Royal Albert Hall Concert " Part Two

02 The Royal Albert Hall Concert " Encore

CD12: (Ricochet " 1975)

01 Ricochet Part One

02 Ricochet Part Two

Bonus Tracks

03 Ricochet Part One (Steven Wilson 2018 stereo remix)

04 Ricochet Part Two (Steven Wilson 2018 stereo remix)

CD13: (Stratosfear " 1976)

01 Stratosfear

02 The Big Sleep in Search of Hades

03 3am at the Border of the Marsh from Okefenokee

04 Invisible Limits

Bonus Tracks

05 Coventry Cathedral (Original Film Soundrack)

06 Stratosfear (single edit)

07 The Big Sleep in Search of Hades (single edit)

CD14: (Encore " 1977)

01 Cherokee Lane

02 Monolight

03 Cold Water Canyon

04 Desert Dream

Bonus Tracks

05 Encore

06 Hobo March

CD15: (Cyclone " 1978)

01 Bent Cold Sidewalk

02 Rising Runner Missed by Endless Sender

03 Madrigal Meridian

Bonus Tracks

04 Haunted Heights (Peter Baumann)

05 Barryl Blue (Edgar Froese)

CD16: (Force Majeure " 1979)

01 Force Majeure

02 Cloudburst Flight

03 Thru Metamorphic Rocks

Bonus Track

04 Chimes and Chains (Christoph Franke)

BD1: (Blu-ray: 5.1 Surround Sound & 96 kHz / 24-bit Stereo " Steven Wilson Mixes)

[Note: Penteo Up Mixes are software audio upgrades turning Stereo into 5.1 Surround. This was necessary because Wilson did not have the multi-tracks for the two tracks affected. The other two tracks are pure Wilson-effected audio upgrades!)

01 Phaedra [Phaedra]

02 Mysterious Semblance at the Strand of Nightmares [Phaedra] Penteo up-mixes for 5.1 Surround (Software

03 Moments of a Visionary [Phaedra] Penteo up-mixes for 5.1 Surround

04 Sequent C [Phaedra]

05 Overture (10.58) [Oedipus Tyrannus]

06 Act 1 (16.42) [Oedipus Tyrannus]

07 Act 2: Battle (10.05) [Oedipus Tyrannus]

08 Act 2: Baroque (8.53) [Oedipus Tyrannus]

09 Act 2: Zeus (5.39) [Oedipus Tyrannus]

10 Act 3 (22.08) [Oedipus Tyrannus]

BD2: (Blu-ray: 5.1 Surround Sound & 96 kHz / 24-bit Stereo " Steven Wilson Mixes

Audio

01 Ricochet Part One [Ricochet]

02 Ricochet Part Two [Ricochet]

Video

03 Tangerine Dream at Coventry Cathedral [BBC TV " October 3rd, 1976]

04 Signale aus der SchwÃ¤bischen Strasse " Tangerine Dream documentary/performance (NDR / SFB TV Germany " May 23rd, 1976)