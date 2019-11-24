The Grateful Dead are no strangers to the age-old realm of Rock and Roll. Their start came with their 1967 self-titled debut after Warner Brothers Music took a chance on the jam band with brave ideas. Since, their collection of classic albums and songs have endured the changes and tests of time. In fact, there […]

The Grateful Dead are no strangers to the age-old realm of Rock and Roll. Their start came with their 1967 self-titled debut after Warner Brothers Music took a chance on the jam band with brave ideas. Since, their collection of classic albums and songs have endured the changes and tests of time. In fact, there are young audiences today who have discovered the band and have decided to call The Dead their own. The Grateful Dead‘s last studio album came out in 1989 with the prescient title of Built To Last. And last they have.

On November 22, Rhino has assembled a nine-track live album of “new” previously unreleased Dead songs that had been performed live in various places and times. The remaining members of the legendary band has felt comfortable in delivering an album with band-penned tunes that they loved.

The new album is called Ready or Not. It will be released on CD, DD, and 2LP sets.

Ready Or Not – The Grateful Dead

01 Liberty (Madison Square Garden, NYC, NY 10/14/94)

02 Eternity (The Pyramid, Memphis, TN 4/2/95)

03 Lazy River Road (Dean Smith Center, University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, NC 3/25/93)

04 Samba in The Rain (The Omni, Atlanta, GA 3/30/95)

05 So Many Roads (Star Lake Amphitheatre, Burgettstown, PA 6/23/92)

06 Way To Go Home (Deer Creek Music Center, Noblesville, IN 6/28/92)

07 Corrina (Madison Square Garden, NYC, NY 10/14/94)

08 Easy Answers (Spectrum, Philadelphia, PA 9/13/93)

09 Days Between (Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Oakland, CA 12/11/94)