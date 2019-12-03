Blake Shelton arrived on the Country Music scene with his self-titled debut back in 2001. The album, Blake Shelton, delivered three singles, charted at number three, and certified Platinum, feats not bad for a first album. Since then, Blake Shelton has released eleven albums. His last album was Texoma Shore, released in 2017. It shouldn't […]

Blake Shelton arrived on the Country Music scene with his self-titled debut back in 2001. The album, Blake Shelton, delivered three singles, charted at number three, and certified Platinum, feats not bad for a first album. Since then, Blake Shelton has released eleven albums. His last album was Texoma Shore, released in 2017. It shouldn't be too long before another original effort arrives. Until that time, Warner Nashville plans a new compilation for the Christmas holidays gift-giving spree.

On December 13, a collection of Blake Shelton hits called Fully Loaded: God's Country will deliver a set of seven classic tracks but will add in five brand new Blake Shelton songs to sweeten the deal. Blake Shelton has gone n record to say that he prefers new song releases rather than a full album of new music. Fully Loaded will provide that forum.

The new album will feature new songs like “God's Country”, “Hell Right”, “Jesus Got a Tight Grip”, “Nobody But You”, and “Tequila Sheila”.

Fully Loaded: God's Country will be released on CD, DD.

Fully Loaded: God's Country – Blake Shelton

01. God's Country

02. Hell Right (feat. Trace Adkins)

03. Nobody But You

04. Came Here to Forget

05. She's Got a Way with Words

06. A Guy With a Girl

07. Every Time I Hear That Song

08. I'll Name the Dogs

09. I Lived It

10. Turnin' Me On

11. Jesus Got a Tight Grip

12. Tequila Sheila