Gordon Lightfoot has graced the world with nineteen studio albums, several of which were designated multi-million copy sellers. Of those, The US market embraced several singles like “If You Could Read My Mind”, “Sundown”, “Summertime Dream”, the epic “The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald”, and “Carefree Highway”. Die-hard fans were treated to deeper tracks like “Race Among The Ruins”, “Daylight Katy”, and “A Painter Passing Through”. His familiar Folk-styled songs have long become timeless classic songs with a distinct vocal delivery that courted the Country Music markets. Regardless, many of his songs were Top 20 gems, some even #1. Many remember the entrancing beauty of “If You Can Read My Mind” with its haunting “if you could read my mind, love, what a tale my thoughts could tell…”

On March 20, Rhino Records will deliver the next entry in tbe Gordon Lightfoot catalog with Solo. Solo is a set of newly recorded acoustic tracks culled and refined from a collection of demos recorded by Lightfoot back in 2001/2002. The old tapes were rediscovered and considered worthy of revisitation. And we're glad he did. The coming arrival of Solo is currently being heralded by a single, “Oh So Sweet” (here).

Solo will be made available on CD, DD, and on vinyl LP. The LP release is delayed until April 3.