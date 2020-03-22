For forty years, Lucinda Williams produced 13 studio albums, most of which were readily accepted by Country Rock and Rock genres as worthy music from a worthy singer/songwriter. Her best selling album, World Without Tears (2003) generated “Righteously” as her biggest career hit. Her last was the 16-track The Sweet Old World. issued in 2016. […]

For forty years, Lucinda Williams produced 13 studio albums, most of which were readily accepted by Country Rock and Rock genres as worthy music from a worthy singer/songwriter. Her best selling album, World Without Tears (2003) generated “Righteously” as her biggest career hit. Her last was the 16-track The Sweet Old World. issued in 2016.

On April 24, Lucinda Williams will drop her fourteenth studio set, Good Souls Better Angels. It will contain 12 new tracks. Currently, the new album has two singles to welcome its arrival. You can listen to “Man Without A Soul” (here), and “You Can't Rule Me” (here). Good Souls Better Angels will be made available on CD, DD, and vinyl LP.

Good Souls Better Angels – Lucinda Williams

01 You Can't Rule Me

02 Bad News Blues

03 Man Without A Soul

04 Big Black Train

05 Wakin' Up

06 Pray The Devil Back To Hell

07 Shadows & Doubts

08 When The Way Gets Dark

09 Bone of Contention

10 Down Past The Bottom

11 Big Rotator

12 Good Souls