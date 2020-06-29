Kathleen Edwards said ‘see ya later' to a strong and healthy music career back in 2012 just as her album of the time, Voyageur, was doing great business for her career. She took the break at her peak to open a coffee shop strangely (or tongue in cheek) called Quitters. For some time, the shop […]

Kathleen Edwards said ‘see ya later' to a strong and healthy music career back in 2012 just as her album of the time, Voyageur, was doing great business for her career. She took the break at her peak to open a coffee shop strangely (or tongue in cheek) called Quitters. For some time, the shop did well until the current flu pandemic laid waste to the strength of the shop. With nothing else to do, Kathleen Edwards has returned to making music.

On August 14, Dualtone Records will release her fifth album, Total Freedom. It will contain ten brand new songs, one of which is now released as a single. You can hear “Options Open” here. Total Freedom will be issued on CD, DD, and vinyl LP, with a limited edition gold-colored vinyl LP to add to availability for the collector. The gold album will be signed.

Welcome back, Kathleen. We missed ya!

Total Freedom " Kathleen Edwards

01 Glenfern

02 Hard On Everyone

03 Birds On A Feeder

04 Simple Math

05 Options Open

06 Feelings Fade

07 Fools Ride

08 Ashes To Ashes

09 Who Rescued Who

10 Take It With You