When New Zealand band, Split Enz, hit big in worldwide music with the release of their 5th album, True Colours, it was with a big splash surrounding the big radio hit, “I Got You”. As the frenzy for the band proliferated, the label released the album with four jacket color combinations and etched vinyl. After the frenzy increased, there were an additional 4 jacket color combinations. A new breed of record buyers had to have them all.

On July 31, Split Enz will celebrate the 40th Anniversary of True Colours with a myriad of reissues styles that will offer the remixed audio from the original audio tapes with a presentation of the four original color combinations of the jackets (yellow/blue, red/green, purple/yellow, blue/orange) for four color vinyl LPs (green/blue/yellow/orange).

A collectible vinyl LP picture disc is also added to the offerings. The album will also be offered as a single CD with unreleased songs in live settings as bonus tracks.

Neil Finn was the primary songwriter for Split Enz. He wen on to greater fame in Crowded House with their hit song “Don't Dream It's Over”.

True Colours (40th Anniversary Remix Edition) " Split Enz

01 Shark Attack

02 I Got You

03 What's The Matter With You

04 Double Happy

05 I Wouldn't Dream Of It

06 I Hope I Never

07 Nobody Takes Me Seriously

08 Missing Person

09 Poor Boy

10 How Can I Resist Her

11 The Choral Sea

Bonus Tracks (Previously Unreleased)

12 Firedrill " Live from the Capitol Theatre Sydney, July 1982

13 Hard Act To Follow " Live from Logan Campbell Centre Auckland, December 1984

14 I Walk Away " Live from Festival Hall Melbourne, November 1984

15 Log Cabin Fever " Live from the Capitol Theatre Sydney, July 1982

16 Lost For Words " Live from the Capitol Theatre Sydney, July 1982

17 Ninee Neezup " Live from Festival Hall, Melbourne, November 1984

18 Wail " Live from the Regent Theatre Sydney, March 1981