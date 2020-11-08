Neil Young has created many classic albums throughout his career. Even in his later years, he still manages to maintain a strongly attached fanbase. Recently, he has begun to revisit the heights of his fame with Archives boxsets and a highly anticipated but previously unreleased original album from the '70s. One of his classic albums, […]

Neil Young has created many classic albums throughout his career. Even in his later years, he still manages to maintain a strongly attached fanbase. Recently, he has begun to revisit the heights of his fame with Archives boxsets and a highly anticipated but previously unreleased original album from the '70s. One of his classic albums, After The Gold Rush was released in 1970 and represents his third studio album. It is now considered a masterpiece. After The Gold Rush reached double platinum in sales in the US AND in the UK.

On December 11, a 50th Anniversary package of After The Gold Rush will be released with a few bonus tracks included. The album will be reissued via Neil Young‘s original label, Reprise Records. For now, the album is set for reissue on CD. A vinyl LP will likely follow for aficionados and collectors of vinyl.

In 2022, Harvest, which yielded “Heart of Gold”, and “Old Man”, will be 50 years old. Let's hope a great Anniversary package is planned for that classic!

After The Gold Rush (50th Anniversary Edition) " Neil Young

01 Tell Me Why

02 After the Gold Rush

03 Only Love Can Break Your Heart

04 Southern Man

05 Till the Morning Comes

06 Oh, Lonesome me

07 Don't Let It Bring You Down

08 Birds

09 When You Dance I Can Really Love

10 I Believe In You

11 Cripple Creek Ferry

12 [Break]

13 Wonderin'

14 Wonderin' (previously unreleased version)