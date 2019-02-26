There was a time when reports of a new Disney movie coming out meant there would soon be a fresh feature-length cartoon at your local theater, usually at the rate of one a year. But the audience demand was too big for just “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” (1937), “Pinocchio” (1940), “Dumbo” (1941), and “Bambi” (1942). By 1950, Disney was also releasing live action features - starting that year with “Treasure Island” - along with the animated ones. “Cinderella” came out in 1950, too. By the time Disney’s feature-length nature films hit the screens, beginning in 1953 with “The Living Desert,” there was no looking back. Production schedules were upped, and all sorts of feature films came pouring out - four of them in 1955, seven in 1960, seven more in 1963. There were at least three and up to seven of them every year since. With the addition of their Touchstone and Hollywood Pictures releasing arms (“The Color of Money,” “Good Morning, Vietnam”), which catered to adult audiences, even more films were made: 12 releases in 1988, 15 in 1990, 19 in 1991, 21 in 1992, 29 in 1994, 32 in 1995. Thirty-two movies under the Disney banner in one year! Production eventually slowed down, but even in recent years, Disney, now tied together with Marvel and Lucasfilm, is still cranking out those features: 13 in 2016, 10 in 2017, 10 more in 2018.



And there won’t be any slacking off for the rest of 2019, during which Disney and its partners will put 10 major films into our movie houses. Here’s a preview.



“Captain Marvel” (March 8) - Brie Larson stars as ex-Air Force pilot Carol Danvers who, after having her DNA altered, gains superpowers and becomes involved in an intergalactic war with, of course, the future of Earth at stake. Directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck.



“Dumbo” (March 29) - A live-action remake of the funny and tear-jerking animated classic about a young elephant whose oversized ears give him the ability to fly. Directed by Tim Burton.



“Penguins” (April 19) - It’s a nature documentary and coming-of-age story about Steve, an Adélie penguin who bumbles his way through Antarctica, hoping to start a family.



“Avengers: Endgame” (April 26) - That last Avengers film - “Infinity War” - didn’t end very well for our superheroes. Here’s hoping the remaining members of the elite group can figure a way to fix things (and it better not be anything about “Infinity War” being a bad dream!). Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo.



“Aladdin” (May 24) - Another film that’s making the leap from animation to live action. It features a couple of newcomers in the Aladdin and Jasmine roles, along with Will Smith as the Genie. Directed by Guy Ritchie.



“Toy Story 4” (June 21) - Bo Peep was a no-show in “Toy Story 3,” but she’s back in this one, along with Woody and Buzz and the rest of the gang, as well as a new, still-under-wraps character voiced by Keanu Reeves. Directed by Josh Cooley.



“The Lion King” (July 19) - Yep, another one remade into live action (with a CGI assist). Is it a trend yet? With the voices of Donald Glover, Seth Rogen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and James Earl Jones. Directed by Jon Favreau.



“Artemis Fowl” (Aug. 9) - No, I never heard of this either, but a whole lot of young adult novel-readers have. It’s a live-action fantasy about a very smart kid with a sharp criminal mind who gets involved, in a nefarious way, with an alternate world of fairies. Directed by Kenneth Branagh.



“Frozen II” (Nov. 22) - Queen Elsa, Princess Anna, Kristoff, and Olaf return, and must face troubled times in their town of Arendelle (which is in Norway ... right?) There will be more music, but here’s hoping the filmmakers have let go of “Let It Go.” Directed by Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee.



“Star Wars: Episode IX (Dec. 20) - As far as anyone not involved with making this knows, it’s the final chapter in what has always been called a nine-part saga. Both Mark Hamill and Carrie Fisher are listed in the credits, and if you’re a fan, you’ll know that’s kind of weird. But whatever happens, a lot of people in a lot of galaxies have been waiting for it. Directed by J.J. Abrams



While you all still have your calendars out, pen these Disney titles and dates in on the last page. They’ll be coming out in 2020:

“Onward” - March 6

“Mulan” (live action) - March 27

“Black Widow” - May 1

“Maleficent 2” - May 29

“Jungle Cruise” - July 24

