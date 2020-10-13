How many more times will Liam Neeson say he’s retiring from the action film genre? Well, if he makes more of them like “Honest Thief,” let’s hope it’s not for a while. Don’t bother trying to figure out where this one’s going, even if you’re sure the ground, or at least something very much like it, has been covered before.



Let’s see, a professional criminal decides to go straight, in this case because he’s finally met the right woman, and he doesn’t want to lose her. Then everything - and more - that can go wrong, does.



But while that sort of plotline is ripe for clichés, almost everything that’s presented here is surprisingly fresh. It’s a slick and lean piece of filmmaking. It gets right down to telling its story, sticks with it, and has a cast-full of actors playing it out, and sometimes overplaying it (to just the right degree) in a way that creates a constant “what comes next?” atmosphere.



Wasting no narrative time, a news report tells of the “eighth bank robbery in six years, with still no suspect,” and there’s “Tom” (Neeson) drilling a hole in and blasting open a bank vault, hopping in a car, and driving away.



Quick! Introduce another main character! OK. “Tom” goes to a storage unit company, charmingly chats up Annie (Kate Walsh), the adult grad school student who runs the place ... and, don’t blink, a year has gone by, they’re a couple, and he’s asking her to move in with him.



And, he adds, “There’s something else I need to tell you” (which would be, “I’m a bank robber”). But she shushes him with, “No, not tonight.” Nope, she doesn’t know about his sordid past, but neither has he robbed anything since meeting her.



There are more introductions to more characters: FBI Agent Meyers (Jeffrey Donovan), who’s just gone through a divorce, in which his wife got the house and he got the dog. Look, there’s the cute little dog with him in his stakeout car. Time to meet his partner, FBI Agent Baker (Robert Patrick), one of those crusty, overworked lawmen.



And it’s back to “Tom,” as he refers to himself, calling the FBI, saying he’s the robber everyone’s been looking for, and that he wants to surrender himself, give back the money - in return for a reduced sentence - because he met a woman. But one agent rolls his eyes and says to the other, “We’ve got another guy confessing to the crime.”



This is where the curve balls start getting pitched. Underling agents Nevins and Hall (Jai Courtney and Anthony Ramos) are assigned to “the case.” One of them is a weak cop, the other is a bad cop. Things don’t go the way anyone has planned. Then they get worse. Though the film has been relatively quiet till now, here’s when it shifts to thriller mode. Guns are fired, people crash through windows, a car chase gets going, throbbing music charges into the soundtrack. There’s even a bit of well-placed throwaway comedy, with Agent Meyers’ wife on the phone, now wanting the dog, too. All of this moves along at a fast clip, but nothing feels rushed.



Over in the acting department, Jai Courtney overdoes it, achieving exactly what’s called for in the part, by glaring his eyes to excess. At the opposite end of the spectrum, Kate Walsh isn’t quite convincing enough as the concerned love interest. But Liam Neeson balances it all out by presenting a mix of determination, uncomfortableness, and humor that brings believability to his character.



As bonuses, the film features an excellent fistfight between “Tom” and Agent Meyers, a surplus of backstabbing among characters, and a gimmick that probably shouldn’t work but does: the idea of a lot of storytelling happening away from the camera, where a scene ends, a new scene begins, and we’re then informed of what occurred between them. And there’s always room for more throbbing music.



“Honest Thief” opens in theaters on Oct. 16



Ed Symkus can be reached at esymkus@rcn.com.



“Honest Thief”

Written by Steve Allrich and Mark Williams; directed by Mark Williams

With Liam Neeson, Kate Walsh, Jeffrey Donovan, Jai Courtney, Anthony Ramos, Robert Patrick

Rated PG-13