For a lot of people, Lent is a season for making resolutions. They give up chocolate or sweets. They’re going to pray more, or go to church every Sunday. Beyond that, many of us have little understanding of what Lent is about.

My 94-year-old Dad has a love of gardening and for him the winter is a miserable time. He never really liked Illinois winters.

As a child I remember waking up each winter morning and finding him on our back porch in his bathrobe watering his potted plants — a cup of coffee in one hand and his watering can in the other — mournfully looking out at his frozen garden. He was on that porch all winter either cursing the snow or dreaming about the spring.

When the ground would finally thaw in the spring, he was giddy. My brother Jim and I were less than thrilled, however, because we knew the spring thaw meant yard work — and a lot of it. Between the frozen winter and the fruitful spring, there were a few weekends of hard work. The dead plants and debris had to be cleared. The soil turned over. The beds fertilized.

Everything had to be prepared so the garden my father had been dreaming about all winter from the back-porch could become a reality.

Lent, like the thaw between winter and spring, is a time of preparation. It’s a season when we are invited to prepare the soil of our lives for growth.

Although some people no longer acknowledge Lent, it is one of the most ancient Christian practices. The early church observed Lent even before Christmas became a holiday.

For those of you unfamiliar with Lent, it is a 40-day period before Easter when we are called to take inventory of our lives, commune more intimately with God, and clear out those things that may distract us from our commitment to him.

In a sense, it is a season of preparing for spiritual growth.

Lent is a time for all of us — those who have known Christ for many years and those who have yet to encounter him — to clarify and reaffirm our intentions. Do we desire to seek God? Will we, with intention, persistence and discipline seek him? Or will we just float along, hoping to stumble upon God here and there?

In the winter, while my father watered his plants in the sunroom, he was always thinking about the spring. He was planning his garden in his mind: what new plants he was going to try in the shade under the willow tree, how to get the flowering vine to cover the deck, and what to put in the hanging baskets. His garden was the product of intention. It was no accident that just as one species of perennial was dying the next was about to bloom. He had planned it that way.

In the same way, we do not grow spiritually by accident; we do not stumble upon rich communion with God accidentally.

God wants us to seek him. But he understands that the real joy is not in seeking, but in finding. He wants to be found. He has not intended the Christian life to be an impossible hunt for an elusive God that requires enormous faith. Quite the contrary. The Christian life is a simple walk to a welcoming God that requires only childish faith.

This should be our goal during Lent: to intentionally seek the God who is passionately seeking us.

In a real sense our lives are like kingdoms. We each have a kingdom, a sphere of authority, an area that we control as a ruler. The borders of this kingdom vary for each person, but generally we all have dominion over things like our time, our bodies, our relationships, our homes, our money.

The season of Lent is about walking through the hills and valleys of our kingdom and tearing down the idols we find there. It means acknowledging, through confession, those things in our lives that have taken the place of God and prevent us from finding him.

Maybe it’s a schedule so full there is no time for prayer. Or a heart preoccupied with material things. Or a self-serving career that has stopped you from serving others. Lent is a time to clean out the debris in our lives to make room for new growth.

Traditionally, people have done this through fasting, by releasing something in their lives that has a hold on them. Sometimes this is a food, or a possession, or an activity. I have friends who are fasting from television during Lent. Not only are they resisting the cultural idol of television, but they are freeing up their time to seek God and connect with others. They are preparing the soil of their lives for growth.

Seeking God means clearing out the obstacles in our lives, whatever they may be.

Things that help us commune with God and experience his presence with us are called spiritual disciplines. They are practices that help us seek God—things like prayer, solitude, meditating on Scripture, fasting, serving others, giving, hospitality, worship. Preparing a garden in the spring involves work—disciplines that prepare the soil to accept the seeds, sun, and rain that eventually generate growth. The same is true for Lent.

Lent is a season set aside for preparing our souls: clearing debris, planting seeds. If you engage in this time of seeking, it may serve as a springboard for growth well beyond the present time.

Use this season wisely as a time of preparation for growth. Use this season to walk the hills and valleys of your life and identify the obstacles preventing you from seeking God. Put in place good disciplines that will help you connect with God. Use Lent to truly seek the Lord, the one who is longing to be found.

Your first opportunity to do this will be this Wednesday. Our all day prayer vigil and our Ash Wednesday Worship Service at 6:30 p.m. During this once a year special service ashes may be placed on your hand or your forehead as a reminder that we can not obtain salvation by ourselves and that we need God’s grace to live a transformed life. I really really hope you will find time to attend.