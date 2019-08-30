When it comes to a lower-body workout, squats and lunges usually go hand-in-hand. More often than not we tend to apply both exercises when targeting our quads, glutes and hamstrings. But what happens when you want to add inner and outer thighs?

Simple solution!

Add them together, and just shift the positioning of your feet.

Today’s move is a wide stance (side to side) weighted lunge. You will need a medium to large hand weight or plate for this exercise. And the best part, it will be targeting everything from your waist down.

To begin this exercise, place your feet in your widest stance, and hold your hand weight up close to your chest. Keeping your head and chest tall, your abdominals engaged, and squeezing in the glutes, you are ready to move.

Keeping your movements slightly slow and precise, proceed to bend one knee keeping your other leg extended and strong. You will find your torso moving to one side so it is important to keep your midsection upright and strong for balance.

Once you reach your lowest lunging position on one side, slowly return upward to the start, and continue on to the opposite leg into your side lunge. Again, keep your motions fluid and precise; continue lunging side to side.

Shoot for at least eight to 10 repetitions on each side, giving your legs a small rest, then repeating for at least three to five sets total.

The added hand weight is to simply add a little more resistance. If anytime it becomes too much, or compromises your balance, drop it and continue with no added weight. And if you find your balance is slightly more rocky than most, you can hold a chair back, or broom stick position in front of you for added support.

This combination exercise is great on its own, but even better when added with your standalone squats and lunges!



Marlo Alleva, a group fitness coordinator at Fontaine-Gills YMCA in Lakeland, Florida, can be reached at faluvzpa@msn.com.