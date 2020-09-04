If there were to be a title for this article, it would be "Simple Directions in the Fight Against Hopelessness." No doubt hopelessness can be the result of many things from difficult circumstances to difficult news to insurmountable impossibilities that fog our view of the future and regard it as frustrating at best or depressing at worst.

Even that last sentence sounds hopeless, right?

Well, there’s good news and bad news when it comes to the simple fight against hopelessness. Usually, people want the bad news first (which ultimately leads to good news in this case).

The hardest thing to read in this article is not the fact that we sometimes wrestle with hopelessness. The hardest thing to read is that without a relationship with Jesus, humankind has no hope and that is bad news.

Do not stop reading. Humankind is and always will be assiduous, tireless in its pursuit of hope. Strategies are developed. Inventions are created. Sometimes relationships are manipulated.

Often, materialism is the byproduct of our pursuit of hope. But, hope that is conjured up by any of those aforementioned things can only be a smoke screen or a mist of temporary relief appearing only for a moment. That relief is temporary and so, one needs to be in continual pursuit of it.

The good news is that having a relationship with Jesus grants you access to a real, lasting hope in which one finds rest.

Romans 5:1-5 says, "Therefore, since we have been justified by faith, we [A] have peace with God through our Lord Jesus Christ. Through him we have also obtained access by faith [B] into this grace in which we stand, and we [C] rejoice [D] in hope of the glory of God. Not only that, but we rejoice in our sufferings, knowing that suffering produces endurance, and endurance produces character, and character produces hope, and hope does not put us to shame, because God's love has been poured into our hearts through the Holy Spirit who has been given to us."

This hope "will not be put to shame." That means that this hope is a lasting hope, a vindicated hope. It is a hope that is evidenced or fixed on "not in things that are seen but in things that are unseen" (1 Cor. 4:18). God always delivers what He has eternally promised.

There are three simple directions in the fight against hopelessness. We need something simple in these recent days.

Pastor Craig Groeschel says that "simple is the new complex" and "complexity is the enemy of growth." So, we will keep it simple thereby desiring to grow.

Kim Walker-Smith, in her online devotional through the Youversion App wrote, "Guard your ears and don’t let discouragement have a foothold in your mind. Guard your heart from any hopelessness. We are never without hope because we are never without Jesus. We can practice these things through reading the Word of God, memorizing it and speaking it out."

So, these simple directions will seem like Sunday School (elementary) answers to our life’s complexities, but simple is better. First, prioritize your time in God’s Word. Second, practice hiding God’s Word in your heart. Finally, press on to pray. Let us talk about each one briefly.

The God of peace and hope has written an instruction manual for all things happiness and godliness. If He has given us the manual (the Bible) because He loves us, it would seem that time spent with Him reading His Word would restore hope, and it does. God is a god of restoration (1 Peter 5:10).

If you need the seeds of hope planted in your soul today, spend time with God in His Word. Then, practice hiding God’s Word in your heart (Ps. 119:9-11). It aids us in guarding our hearts (Prov. 4:23).

When Jesus was tempted by Satan in the Garden after 40 days of fasting, Jesus gave a common rebuttal to Satan’s attacks by saying, "It is written."

Of course, Jesus knew the Scriptures, but if Jesus were fending off the allurements of this world, He was using Scripture in the battle (Eph. 6:17). Memorization is not easy (especially the older you get so it seems) but it is vital to restoring hope as it helps us to "take every thought captive" (2 Cor. 10:5) and reminds us that the "peace of God which passes all understanding will guard our hearts and minds in Christ Jesus" (Phil. 4:7).

Therefore, we begin to think rightly. When bouts of hopelessness appear, pray. If there are no words for you to pray, pray Scripture. Speak the truth of the Word of God back to Him. He will listen and in turn, it will draw you to listen to Him. Simple directions, profound results.

Ultimately, our expectant hope rests fully in the gospel (good news) of Jesus. It is because of His death on the cross that we can even bear to have hope. It is because of His resurrection that there is a powerful hope. It is because of His imminent return that there is an expectant hope. In a world of hopelessness, a Light shines in the darkness and His name is Jesus. He is our Hope.

Rev. Jarrod Bartholomew is lead pastor at Pontiac Bible Church