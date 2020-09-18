There are times in my weeks that I feel like I’m a failure. I mean, occasionally I can’t even feel the Holy Spirit speaking to me to work on a meaningful sermon for my congregation the next Sunday because my mind is so wrapped up in "stuff."

Y’all know very well what I mean. Your thoughts take you other places and often times you can’t get those places out of your mind.

Many years ago, I read a book by Wayne Miller (I think that was the author; I read so many books I can’t keep track of them all) and one of the things he said about worry was something to the effect that it’s OK to worry if you reach a conclusion or solution within 24 hours. If you cannot, then stop worrying because you’ve wasted precious time.

The same thing goes with feelings of failure. Nobody, absolutely NOBODY is a failure. God made us the way we are for a purpose. In Psalm 139, King David praises God because "You (God) have searched me and you know me. You know when I sit and when I rise. You know my thoughts from afar. You know my going out and coming in. You are familiar with my ways. Before a word is on my tongue, you know it completely" (verses 1-4).

Then in Verse 13, David continues, "For you created my inmost being; you knit me together in my mother’s womb. I praise you because I am fearfully and wonderfully made; your works are wonderful, I know that full well." Yet again in verses 23-24, David says, "Search me, O God, and know my heart; test me and know my anxious thoughts. See if there is any offensive way in me and lead me in the way everlasting."

I’m sure there were times in David’s older years he felt lost, lonely and a failure, that maybe he had not lived up to God’s purpose for him. But if you re-read Psalm 139, you will see that David is still true to God and acknowledges he was fearfully and wonderfully made. Just like you and me.

Now, I know there are some of you that may feel the same way — like nothing goes your way so you just give up, have your little pitty party and cry "Oh, I’m just a failure."

Well, let me tell you, son and daughter of Christ … that God is trying to tell you something. (I think there was a song by that name from the Color Purple movie.) God is trying to say, that you just have to keep on keeping on. That you haven’t failed at anything. You just may not have tried hard enough.

While going through an old file of short devotions I have, I found the following paragraph. Don’t know who wrote it or where it came from, but it, as well as the Psalm, may help you. It goes like this:

You’ve failed many things, although you may not remember. You fell down the first time you tried to walk. You almost drowned the first time you tried to swim, didn’t you? Did you hit the ball the first time you swung a bat? Heavy hitters, the ones who hit the most home runs, also strike out a lot. R.H. Macy failed seven times before his store in New York caught on. English novelist John Creasey got 753 rejection slips before he published 564 books. Babe Ruth struck out 1,300 times, but he also hit 714 home runs. Don’t work about failure. Worry about the chances you miss when you don’t even try.

God looks at you and declares you wonderful. Just get up and start again. Remember, with you and God together, nothing is impossible.

Rev. Dana Worrell-Jumper pastors at Flanagan Christian Church